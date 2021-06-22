Sinda police nab 36 suspected Ethiopians in Catholic Church storehouse

POLICE in Sinda on Saturday afternoon detained 36 suspected Ethiopians from a house on the outskirts of town.

Following a tip from members of the public, this reporter visited the house where he found Sinda police already on site.

One is greeted by a pungent smell of urine in bottles and faecal matter in the room where the suspected illegal immigrants were found.

Some of the youthful foreigners were crying in their language.

It was reported that the local Catholic Church uses the same house to store some items under the watch of a caretaker.

It was reported that after a church meeting, some members went to store something in the house but they did not find the caretaker.

An eyewitness, Steven Adrian Phiri, who is a member of the church, said they had no idea what was happening in their premises.

“We had a meeting at church. After finishing, we went to the house where we put some stuff and when we came, we couldn’t find the man whom we placed as a caretaker. Upon calling him, he asked us to tell the girl we found to give us the keys. When we opened, we smelled urine and faeces and we wondered what was happening and upon checking on some rooms, as the house is two-roomed, we saw a group of about 36 people, which really scared us and we closed the door,” he stated. “When we asked the caretaker he said it was his cousin who brought them there from Malawi and that’s how we reported the matter to the police.”

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said investigations were still underway but so far a transporter had been nabbed and his vehicle impounded.