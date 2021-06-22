SP mourns Mambilima

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says the country has lost a highly experienced legal mind in Chief Justice Irene Mambilima.

The Chief Justice died on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt where she had gone for a workshop.

President Edgar Lungu announced Mambilima’s death in a private hospital in Cairo.

According to a statement by Secretary to Cabinet and President Lungu’s principal private secretary Dr Simon Miti, the late Chief Justice had travelled to Cairo on June 10, 2021, on official business and fell ill whilst on duty in that country.

And in a message of condolences, Dr M’membe, on behalf of the Central Committee of the Socialist Party, said the nation would miss Chief Justice Mambilima’s experience.

“The country has lost a highly experienced legal mind who served the bench for four decades. We shall indeed miss her experience,” said Dr M’membe. “We pray that the Almighty God will comfort her family and loved ones at this hour of grief. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”