TI-Z suspends elections weekly updates for duration of national mourning

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia has suspended its elections project weekly updates, for the duration of Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s national mourning.

Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) is running a 2021 elections project, a weekly update that was launched on April 16 this year.

The overall goal of the project is to promote transparency, accountability and integrity in the electoral process in Zambia.

Every Tuesday, the TI-Z issues updates to highlight both positive and negative observations in its 2021 elections project.

Hitherto, seven updates have been issued.

In a terse statement yesterday, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe confirmed the suspension of weekly updates.

“Following the passing of Zambia’s first president Dr Kenneth Kaunda last week, and the subsequent declaration of 21 days of national mourning, Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has decided to suspend its elections project weekly updates for the duration of the national mourning,” Nyambe stated. “We do not anticipate any heightened political activity during the period of national mourning as we expect all stakeholders to observe the national mourning with dignity and in the spirit of unity.”

He said the weekly updates would resume as soon as the period of national mourning ends.

“May Dr Kaunda’s soul rest in eternal peace,” stated Nyambe.