Anyone can win August polls

CHIEF Cooma says voting is unpredictable and anyone can win.
He is challenging politicians to realise that issues of witch-hunting, name calling and tribalism won’t take the country anywhere apart from dividing it.
“We need to do away with the spirit of selfishness and focus on real service for others if we are to really honour and emulate our late first Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda. Let’s realise that it’s our country and whoever is president is leading everyone and whoever again will lead in future will lead Zambians. Issues of witch-hunting, fighting each other on tribal or political lines and disrespecting an elected leader as citizens will not take us anywhere apart from dividing us,” says Cooma. “Let our politicians, especially President Edgar Lungu and the main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema reconcile for the benefit of the nation. Let them sit down together for people to follow them. Zambia is held by the two major political parties hence if they reconcile and show us the direction, the country will be more peaceful. If the two seemingly political enemies get along there will be an assurance that whoever takes the instruments of power after the August 12 elections will not victimise the other. Voting is unpredictable. Anyone can win. It’s a game of guessing and when political leaders start fighting each other using innocent citizens as the case in Zambia, the people on the ground suffer. We, on the ground, are innocent but we are fighting each other on behalf of those two leaders who are not friends. Let this come to an end and live as Christians. Let there be peace and love for people to vote peacefully. For politicians, let’s not take another route away from what Kaunda showed us. If someone is elected as president, whoever it is, let’s work with them rather than fighting each other. There is time for everything. Let’s protect our lives in Zambia. We need to emulate Kaunda’s lifestyle by embracing One Zambia One Nation.”
Indeed, elections are a contestation whose results – outcome – lie fundamentally in the decisions of the voter(s). The choice of the electorates, the will of the people, that ushers in a government, or that leader, can be very unpredictable especially when the poll is transparent, free and fair. And anything can happen in the August 12 Presidential and General Elections in our country. There’s no guarantee the PF are retaining power. Any of the contending parties stand a chance given the socio-economic environment obtaining in our country today. In fact, Zambians seem to be very annoyed with Edgar and his PF’s disconnected leadership. Citizens don’t appreciate monarch-style leadership tendencies! The economic damage, corruption and tribalism perpetrated by this regime cannot win them a vote unless they employ fraudulent means!
And their handling of the COVID-19 is also eating away at the little faith citizens had in the regime.
But as Cooma noted, voting is unpredictable. Anyone can win.
As Dr Kaunda reminded Zambians at a rally in Solwezi in 1965, “A king is not elected, a president is elected and I want to tell you what your rights are. If I go wrong you have every right to deselect me, at the next election. I want this principle to be established. You must know what your rights are. I am your servant; not to be served by you; I am the one who serves, the same as all my ministers, we all serve you.”
And Cooma is right when he says that when political leaders are at each other’s throats, it is those on the ground that suffer. It is them that maim, kill each other, not the political leaders. The seed of hatred, anger that is planted in our people is not good for our homeland. Peaceful co-existence is what is needed in our politics. We can differ in our preferences approach to national issues but still peacefully live in one house. Differing on political choices should never be a matter of life and death. Let us value the humanity of others.
