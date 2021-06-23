ANYONE CAN WIN…voting is unpredictable, warns Cooma

CHIEF Cooma of Choma district in Southern Province says the best way Zambians can remember late Dr Kenneth Kaunda is by doing away with the spirit of selfishness.

And Cooma warns that voting is unpredictable, therefore, “anyone can win. It’s a game of guessing and when political leaders start fighting each other using innocent citizens as the case in Zambia, the people on the ground suffer.”

Cooma challenged politicians to realise that issues of witch-hunting, name calling and tribalism won’t take the country anywhere apart from dividing it.

“We need to do away with the spirit of selfishness and focus on real service for others if we are to really honour and emulate our late first Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda,” he said.

Cooma pointed out that Zambians deserved the best from the foundation laid by Dr Kaunda.

“Let’s realise that it’s our country and whoever is president is leading everyone and whoever again will lead in future will lead Zambians. Issues of witch-hunting, fighting each other on tribal or political lines and disrespecting an elected leader as citizens will not take us anywhere apart from dividing us,” he said. “Let our politicians especially President Edgar Lungu and the main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema reconcile for the benefit of the nation. Let them sit down together for people to follow them. Zambia is held by the two major political parties hence if they reconcile and show us the direction, the country will be more peaceful.”

Cooma said if the two seemingly political enemies get along there would be an assurance that whoever takes the instruments of power after the August 12 elections will not victimise the other.

“Voting is unpredictable. Anyone can win. It’s a game of guessing and when political leaders start fighting each other using innocent citizens as the case in Zambia, the people on the ground suffer. We, on the ground, are innocent but we are fighting each other on behalf of those two leaders who are not friends. Let this come to an end and live as Christians. Let there be peace and love for people to vote peacefully,” he urged. “For politicians, let’s not take another route away from what Kaunda showed us. If someone is elected as president, whoever it is, let’s work with them rather than fighting each other. There is time for everything. Let’s protect our lives in Zambia. We need to emulate Kaunda’s lifestyle by embracing One Zambia One Nation.”

Cooma described Dr Kaunda as an individual who had love for humanity and focused on development.

“He made a foundation for One Zambia One Nation and not violence. He brought real development that even today is worth talking about. He had the spirit of fighting for independence of our country and now that he is no more, let’s take care of ourselves by embracing each other as One Zambia One Nation,” said Cooma.