Everyone has problems but have trust in God – Priest

FATHER Mark Sai Mwanza of Chipata Diocese says every person has different challenges in life.

In his sermon at St Anne’s Cathedral on Sunday, Fr Mwanza said even well to do people have challenges.

“Each one of us has issues. Talk about the sickness itself, after all in Zambia the whole country is shocked with the Coronavirus. We thought HIV was a problem now we have the Coronavirus. HIV you can survive for years if you are adherent. But with the Coronavirus, the whole country doesn’t know what to do,” he said.

Fr Mwanza said even a person with the “number one job” in the country also faces challenges.

“I assure you even the one who has the number one job in this country, the President, Plot One, he has problems also. He has a headache, ‘how do I solve the Coronavirus problem? And I am campaigning also, I want to win the elections. Am I going to make it! What about the economy!’” he said. “Even those in opposition (they also say) ‘am I going to make it this time, what if I fail now! Each one of us has issues in their lives, they have a burden.”

Fr Mwanza said people should not lose the faith in God even when they face problems.

“It doesn’t mean that when you face problems then you have done something wrong. Some problems come without inviting them. There are problems that we invite but there are some that we don’t invite – they just come on their own. So, when you are facing problems, don’t think you have done something wrong. Everyone has problems but we just have to trust God,” he said.

Fr Mwanza said even in problems, people should always trust in God.

“For us, when we face problems, are we able to trust that God is with us? Do we approach him to help us to solve our problems?” he asked.

Fr Mwanza urged Christians to continue praying so that their faith can continue to grow and leave whatever burden they have in the hands of God.