I tried very hard to resist weeping, but it happened – M’membe

I TRIED very hard to resist it but it happened, Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe explains his weeping after signing the book of condolence over the passing of Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Dr M’membe broke down as the media interviewed him after signing the book of condolence.

“I couldn’t help it. KK was truly my comrade, brother and friend and I was his,” he said. “In regard to crying, breaking down when mourning dear ones, Fidel Castro said, ‘When an energetic and forceful people cry, injustice trembles!’ And even ‘Jesus wept’ over the death of his friend Lazarus. Who am I? I am just human like every other human being!”

Dr M’membe said ‘Jesus wept’ were two little words but they had extraordinary meaning for man.

He noted that people tend to forget the human side of Jesus – that He had human relationships throughout His life.

Dr M’membe said it could be easy to slip into reading Jesus as a higher being – “which of course, He was, He’s God! who was so set apart from those around Him – that His relationships were strictly of a leader-follower dynamic.”

“Of course, the gospel writers definitely highlighted His ministry in that dynamic to reveal His teachings and miracles as the prophesied Messiah, but under all that, He had friends. He had deep relationships with the people around Him, whom He spent and lived with for three-plus years,” Dr M’membe said. “Think about your friendships – from the moment when you first met to now, (how many years since you’ve known each other?) You’ve shared countless inside jokes, similar interests, hobbies – you’ve shared secrets, vulnerabilities, heartbreaks, joys, etc. Jesus experienced all that as both man and God.”

Dr M’membe said people were able to see Jesus’ personal relationships on full display with the death of his friend, Lazarus, and “what this means for us, as friends of Jesus, who also experience the reality of death.”

He said Jesus was moved with profound sorrow at the death of his friend and at the grief that his other friends had suffered.

Dr M’membe said Jesus’ sorrow was intermixed with anger at the evil of death.

“Not only was Jesus deeply moved, but John says that He was deeply moved in His spirit when He witnessed the palpable grief around Him,” he said. “This grief is a human reality – felt by His Human spirit – but life and resurrection are divine realities – the Holy Spirit.”

Dr M’membe said Jesus’ human spirit reveals that heartfelt mourning in the face of death was not an indication of a lack of faith but was honest grief at the reality of death and suffering.

He said death was a devastating reality of humanity.

“It happens to us all – our own mortality – and to those around us, yet with its unwavering commonality, it does not make it any easier to experience. It’s especially hard to swallow when death comes unexpectedly,” Dr M’membe said.

He said Jesus models for man that sorrow was something that needed to be felt.

“Grief is a part of life. Even though He knew that, in mere moments, Lazarus would be raised to life by Him, and that He would, one day, defeat death – the final enemy (1 Corinthians 15:26; Revelation 21:4) – Jesus still cried over the loss of His friend,” said Dr M’membe.