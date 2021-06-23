‘INTRODUCE KK GOLF TOURNEY’

LIVINGSTONE Golf Club captain Keith Mwiya has advocated for an annual tournament in honour of Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

And Mwiya says NAPSA intends to refurbish the Livingstone Golf Course and club house which is one of the oldest in the country, having been established in 1908.

Remembering Dr Kaunda who died last Thursday, Mwiya said during his tenure, the founding president of Zambia, also a golfer, opened up State House for golf tournaments.

“These tournaments brought us golfers together, and so, just like we have an annual tournament in honour of Levy Mwanawasa which is held in Kabwe at the end of the year, I would advocate for a KK Golf Tournament to be held at State House Golf Course,” Mwiya said.

He said the State House Golf Course was still in good condition.

He added that KK played golf at the Livingstone Golf Club whenever he could, the last ones being in 2005 and 2007 when he played alongside then Zambia Golf Union president Joe Malanji.

On the Livingstone Golf Club, Mwiya said NAPSA whoe were building a US$97.3 million Musi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort on the banks of the Zambezi River to be operated by Radisson Blue Hotels, intended to get into partnership with the club so as to bring it back to international standards.

He however, said the club management and NAPSA were yet to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

“NAPSA had intended to establish a golf course at the hotel but they were advised against the idea. And so, they intend to refurbish the Livingstone Golf Course. The course is still playable, but we are happy with the idea,” said Mwiya.