It will be irresponsible to give PF another mandate – Lungu

THE UPND says it will be irresponsible for people to give another mandate to the PF in the August 12 elections.

Party chairperson for policy and research Joseph Lungu says the damage PF has caused to the economy is too much to be ignored by all voters.

“In short hand, we need to give another team of political players the mandate to form government – a team we should entrust with the responsibility of shouldering the task of improving the socio-economic vistas of the majority of our fellow citizens by wisely applying our country’s abundant human and natural resources,” he said in a statement. “We have witnessed our country continuing to slide deeper into socio-economic decay and backwardness over the last 10 years the Patriot Front (PF) has been in power. It is, therefore, going to be irresponsible and unpatriotic for Zambians to give the Patriotic Front party five more years to continue to ruin the socioe-conomic prospects of our country and its people.”

He wondered why a country endowed with abundant natural resources should be so poor.

Lungu also questioned the PF’s audacity to ask for another mandate after ruining the country in almost all areas of governance.

“Why should so many citizens of a country that is blessed with abundant human and natural endowments, including fertile soil, ideal weather conditions, an ideal system of perennial rivers, a wide range of wildlife, wide stretches of natural forests and grasslands, a wide assortment of mineral resources, and a sizeable population of peaceful and hard-working citizens, continue to experience astonishing levels of poverty and unbearable socio-economic conditions?” Lungu asked. “It is absolutely inexcusable that after 10 years of failed leadership, PF officials have the audacity to attempt to garner the people’s support by lavishly rendering gifts and, or donations of money, vehicles, bicycles, and mealie meal to unsuspecting chieftains and other societal members and groups throughout the country. Unfortunately, recipients of the gifts and donations will most likely never know the source(s) or origin(s) of the valuables received.”

Lungu said recipients of PF gifts needed to know that those were looted from their coffers.

“But like other members of Zambian society, they deserve to know whether the gifts and/or donations are laundered from ‘dirty’ or illegally gotten money, whether they are illegally funded from public coffers, and, or whether they are funded by individuals and, or countries whose interests are potentially harmful to our country’s interests,” said Lungu. “For the next five years, we are going to need UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Alliance to provide the necessary and prudent leadership that is going to bring about change designed to improve the livelihoods of the majority of citizens – a president and alliance whose vision is to create a united and prosperous country that will provide equal opportunities across ethnic, gender, racial, religious, and regional interests, and a country where citizens as well as legal immigrants will live in harmony in a free and democratic society.”