Katotobwe tells court how Marshlands Consortium directors ‘duped him’

LUSAKA businessman Chanda Katotobwe has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that three directors of Marshlands Consortium limited duped him into purchasing Ultimate Insurance Company limited and defrauded K400,000 out of the said company and other amounts through several transactions.

He said the directors of Marshlands Consortium limited appointed themselves as directors of Ultimate Insurance without consent of other board members.

This is in a matter Tobias Milambo, 48, of Woodlands, Nachi Musonda, 34, of Chongwe and Richard Lubemba, 32, of Chalala are facing charges of forgery and uttering of false documents, obtaining goods by false pretences and theft involving US$41,980.

Testifying before magistrate Alice Walusiku, Katotobwe, who is the PF candidate for Luapula Constituency, explained that in 2017, Lubemba approached him, informing him that his contract and that of Milambo at Meanwood General Insurance was coming to an end.

Katotobwe said Lubemba and Milambo told him that they had a project proposal and suggested that they work together.

“My company, Tomorrow Investments, had a relationship with Meanwood General Insurance where Milamba was the managing director while Lubemba also had a managerial position. I have known Milambo for almost 10 years because of the business relationship between my construction company and the insurance company he worked for,” Katotobwe said.

He said he convened a meeting at his residence where he informed Milambo and Lubemba and that he had intentions of opening up an insurance company.

Katotobwe disclosed that Lubemba told him that there was a company being sold at K1.5 million and himself and Milambo would have 65 per cent shareholding and that he (Katotobwe) would have 35 per cent shares.

He said he told Lubemba that he had no problem with holding 35 per cent shares and the latter and Milambo went outside to discuss.

“When they came back, they (Lubemba and Milambo) said they had difficulties in raising the 65 per cent shares and I told them that it was good to do clean business from the start. I told them that they should look for money and contribute towards the purchasing of the company,” Katotobwe said.

“They went to look for money and came back and said the sellers of the company were desperate. They (Lubemba and Milambo) asked if I could buy the entire company and then we would come and discuss the shareholding after we purchased the company. I reluctantly refused and told them to find a contribution for the shares so that everyone could have shareholding.”

Katotobwe said Lubemba and Milambo tricked him suggesting that when he purchases the company at K1.5 million in full they would later repay him K3.5 million and that he would be getting 60 per cent profit in exchange for the 65 per cent shares.

He said he was reluctant to purchase the insurance company but he was pressured by Lubemba and Milambo and he was worried that he would lose an opportunity to buy the company.

“I discussed the proposal with my wife, Felistus Chibamba, and convinced her that since I knew Milambo, it was fine to proceed with the project proposal on a condition that the board would comprise of four old members, including the board chairman. I told her about the K2 million profit of the K1.5 million investment,” Katotobwe said.

“Since she had not been exposed to business transactions, I told her the payment for the K3.5 million for the company within three months would not be possible and I guided that the accused would delay in settling the amount as it was normal for businessmen to have challenges in settling payments and because I had worked with Milambo, I assured my wife that they (accused) would live up to their word.”

Katotobwe told the court that Lubemba proposed that he meets the seller of the company in the evening at East Park mall but to his surprise, one of the previous company owners, Klein Siampongo, a person he knew was shocked that he (Katotobwe) was interested in purchasing Ultimate Insurance.

He said Siampongo assured him that himself and his colleagues would stop looking for other buyers because they were confident that he (Katotobwe) was capable of paying them their purchase price because he had the capacity to buy the company and the transactions between the two companies involved huge sums of money.

Katotobwe said Siampongo had complained that Nachi Musonda and his colleagues wasted time in finding them a buyer for the company and that they had opened an account and were waiting to deposit money which would be given to them by would-be buyers and another owner of the company Justin Phiri advised him not to work with the accused because they were not honest.

“In February 2018, I paid K300,000 towards the purchase price and the company was handed over to me. A meeting was held at Ultimate Insurance offices, I chaired the meeting and introduced my wife as the new owner of Ultimate Insurance,” Katotobwe said.

He narrated that during the meeting, workers of Ultimate Insurance were assured of their job security during the transition period if they performed to standard and that Siampongo made a plea that the name Ultimate be maintained because the wife suggested the company name.

Katotobwe said he excused himself in the meeting and left and he later received a phone call from Phiri after the meeting informing him that Lubemba and Musonda were at the offices and he asked him if they could take part in the transition and he agreed.

He said Lubemba told him that there were a lot of documents that needed to be signed by his wife and that it was urgent as he had some clients who needed to migrate from Meanwood General Insurance to Ultimate Insurance.

Katotobwe said he directed his wife to urgently sign documents prepared by Musonda and Lubemba during the transition period.

He disclosed that Lubemba requested for a K3.5 million which he would pay to Pensions Insurance Authority and he requested his wife to give a title deed for one of the properties in Chalala for evaluation.

Katotobwe said the previous shareholders pulled out as signatories on bank accounts belonging to Ultimate Insurance to which he held a meeting with the accused and informed them that two people from Marshlands Consortium and two representatives from Felistus Chibamba would be signatories to the account.

Katotobwe said he later established an irregular transfer of shares by the previous owners to Marshlands Consortium but he did not raise alarm because he wanted the accused to pay him K3.5 million and there was documentation which was pending to be signed.

“We needed to sign a shareholders’ agreement that K3.5 million be paid for 65 per cent shareholding and 60 per cent dividends but Milambo was reluctant to have the said meeting. I told my wife and my employee at Tommorow Investments John Mponda to stop signing any transaction documents relating to Ultimate until the shareholders’ meeting was held,” Katotobwe said.

He told magistrate Walusiku that he left for the UK with his wife to seek medical attention for her knee problem and when he returned, he discovered that Luke Lubemba, brother of Richard, was performing duties of a board chairman at Ultimate Insurance when no meeting was held to appoint him.

“We realised we had been working with fraudsters and we had been defrauded. We informed the Registrar at Pensions Insurance Authority that no appointments in relation to board members was made and no managing director of the board was directed,” Katotobwe said.

“The PIA registrar produced letters indicating that Milambo hand been appointed as director of Ultimate Insurance. We checked the letter and noticed that my wife’s signature was forged and Mr Lubinga advised that Marshlands Consortium and myself resolve the issue because it involved a criminal matter.”

Katotobwe said he wrote a letter and copied it to Luke Lubemba and Marshlands Consortium indicating that no appointment for a board chairman was made.

“We also wrote to the banks and we discovered that some transactions were being made without the consent of other signatories. The regulator at PIA was reluctant to act on the alleged fraud which forced us to Appeal to the former minister of finance Bwalya Ngandu but there was no response,” he said.

Katotobwe claimed that Marshlands Consortium directors used Ultimate Insurance funds to pay a K400,000 towards the K3.5 million and there was no loan facility obtained from his wife’s company to use the funds for the purchase of shares.

“Nothing has been paid towards the purchase of the 65 per cent shares by the accused. We (himself and his wife) reported the fraud to the police and narrated our ordeal. We were willing to settle the matter outside court but we were threatened by Musonda saying he would fix us for the crime. I decided that the matter follows the correct process in court because the Ultimate Insurance was being run by people who did not pay anything for the company,” said Katotobwe.

Lawyer representing the accused Osbourne Ngoma applied for and adjournment to tomorrow in order to refer to some documents during cross-examination.

Magistrate Walusiku adjourned the matter to June 22 for cross-examination.