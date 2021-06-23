KK a very worthy Zambian above everyone else – Zukas

SIMON Zukas and his wife, Cynthia, have extolled Dr Kenneth Kaunda, with superlatives.

Dr Kaunda, Zambia’s first president, died at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka on June 17.

He was 97.

On Monday, Zukas, 96, and Cynthia, 90, shared with The Mast their fond memories of Dr Kaunda, with the latter breaking down half way into her narration.

Zukas, a freedom fighter and veteran politician, was the first one to speak and said: “my wife and I want to send our heartfelt condolences to the Kaunda family.”

“I have already phoned [the Kaunda family] and you know a lot of people are probably phoning… But we would like to also do it through your paper,” he said, further mentioning the other people/organisations he spoke on behalf of.

Zukas said he was conveying condolences to Dr Kaunda’s family, first as the chairman of Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA), then on behalf of the Resident Jewish Community in Zambia and on behalf of the Jewry in South Africa because: “they have been sending me their condolences on the passing of Dr Kaunda.”

“So, I’ll be speaking on their behalf. I’ll even speak on behalf of Nelly Clinics of Ireland. That may surprise you, but I’ll do so because they are a clinic near Linda, which is part of our farm,” Zukas said at his residence in Woodlands, Lusaka. “KK was the guest of honour when the clinic was opened. They haven’t forgotten in Ireland and they have sent that condolences for me to pass on.”

He added: “we’ll also speak on behalf of those members of our family who at the moment are living in the UK – studying.”

“Even here, we’ll be speaking on behalf of our son and daughter-in-law who are living and working here,” Zukas said.

He indicated that apart from mourning and honouring Dr Kaunda, “we are speaking as personal friends of the family.”

“We differ a bit in our relationship with the family because mine go back to 1951, 70 years ago, when KK and I first met in the Kabwata welfare hall during a conference of what was then the Northern Rhodesia African Congress, the forerunner of the ANC,” Zukas shared. “Over these 70 years, we’ve been in touch [with Dr Kaunda] in one way or another. We haven’t always been on the same page politically but we’ve never been far apart in spirit.”

He recalled that when “some lesser Zambians” used legislation to bar Dr Kaunda from contesting an election in 1996 “and I was in a party opposite his, I resigned from Cabinet on that issue.”

“I then kept in touch with him ever since, in one form or another,” Zukas said.

He pointed out that almost everyone has come out publicly to mourn Dr Kaunda’s passing.

“Yes, I welcome that. We are united in that. But I go further; I find that I’m not interested in crocodile tears. I’m more interested that we use some of the principles which guided him in his life, that we emulate them,” Zukas said. “And the main ones to emulate is his non-violent nature. We’ve started clobbering each other in competition for the vote. He would have been very intolerant of that, and it is time we used his passing to bring an end to all these so-called cadres who think that they can persuade each other by using sticks, fists or stones. But that’s not the way to persuade people.”

He insisted that the current crop of citizens ought to emulate Dr Kaunda’s way of talking to people, and talking to them politely.

“Emulate KK’s non-violent nature!” said Zukas.

“I regarded him as a very worthy Zambian and I said so in Parliament on the eve of my resignation. He was a very worthy Zambian standing above everyone else.”

Zukas was born on July 31, 1925.

For Cynthia, she is certainly sad that Dr Kaunda is no more.

She said like everyone else, “I respect him as a politician and as a man.”

“But my memories are of KK as a friend. My first getting to know KK was, to my surprise, an absolute honour. Just before independence, he arranged for his wife Betty to come to London to spend a week, to attend some special course,” Cynthia recalled. “I can’t remember what the course was. Believe it or not, he asked if his wife Betty could stay in our house in London. I felt that was a great honour which really was the beginning of our family friendship.”

She further remembered other anecdotes by Dr Kaunda.

“He used to tease Simon and say to him ‘I’m really sorry that the British deported you from Zambia. But look, if you hadn’t gone to London, you wouldn’t have met this nice young girl,’ pointing at me. Which was a joke, because I was about 70 years old by then,” Cynthia recounted, with joy.

“So, that was the sort of relationship we had. But I have also got a wonderful memory – typical of KK. Some years ago, when The Post newspaper still existed, they printed an article when Simon turned 80. The paper said it was Simon’s 80th birthday!”

She continued, saying: “that afternoon, I was seated at home relaxing and suddenly a car comes in, KK jumps out of the car and runs all the way down singing happy birthday ‘happy birthday Simon, happy birthday Simon to you.’”

“Now, I was so touched. I mean, what other ex-presidents of a country would do something like that? So, there are a number of things like that that have happened that made me feel that yes he was a good man. He did a lot for Zambia and for Africa,” noted Cynthia. “He had this inner ability to be friends on a very personal basis. And we really miss him. We really do (cries). Sorry about that. Just to mention that he was the guest of honour when we had our 60th wedding anniversary [in 2013]. As usual, he came jogging and he made a lovely speech about Simon and myself about that occasion.”

Cynthia was born on February 19, 1931 in Cape Town, South Africa.

She enrolled at Cape Town University for a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine art.

She later moved to London University to study for an art teachers’ course.

In 1953, she married Simon Zukas in London, a man who, by then, was an outstanding politician and freedom fighter in Zambia.

In 1965, Cynthia moved to Zambia where she immediately became involved in artistic and cultural life of the people and served on a number of committees.

Some of those committees where she served are the National Arts Council of Zambia, the Art Centre Foundation, the Lusaka Art Society, the National Museums Board of Zambia, Lechwe Trust and Mpapa Gallery and Arts Trust.