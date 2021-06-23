Mambilima’s death has robbed the nation of a talented woman – NGOCC

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says the death of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima has robbed the nation of a talented woman who contributed heavily to the country’s legal jurisprudence.

Chairperson Mary Mulenga said NGOCC had learnt with a sense of deep sorrow and sadness the passing of justice Mambilima who died on Sunday, June 20 in Cairo, Egypt.

“The death of justice Mambilima has, without doubt yet again, robbed the nation of a talented woman who contributed heavily to the country’s legal jurisprudence. As a lawyer Ms Mambilima acquitted herself through her distinguished service to the nation which saw her rise to the apex of the legal profession,” she said. “Justice Mambilima had over the years been a mentor and an inspiration to a lot of young women and through her distinguished leadership, she was an icon of transformative leadership of integrity. As we mourn this great woman, we urge other leaders in general and young women in particular, to emulate this illustrious woman whose selflessness and determination was there for all to see.”

Mulenga said justice Mambilima proved, in many ways that with focus and resilience, women can break through patriarchal barriers at all levels.

“Her experience is impeccable having served in various portfolios in the Judiciary, at the Electoral Commission of Zambia, as well as in other disciplines. Having worked with her in the women’s movement, specifically during her time at Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA), an affiliate member of NGOCC, Hon justice Mambilima’s services will certainly be missed. Our deepest condolences to the Mambilima family, the Judiciary and nation at large,” said Mulenga.