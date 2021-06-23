Tax in the manifestos: PF and UPND in review Part 2

[By Kennedy Nakoonje Munyandi]

Last week’s Part 1 of this article provided a critical review of the tax-election promises (tax plans) of our two major political parties being the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) as contained in their respective 2021-2026 manifestos.

The conclusion was that, from a tax professional perspective, both tax plans fell below expectation in that they did not contain concrete actions that would reform our tax laws and mobilise enough tax revenue necessary for the country’s economic growth and sustainable development. Here are a few selected issues that the manifestos could have covered.

Tax revenue to GDP ratio

Zambia’s tax revenue to GDP ratio is quite low. According to the World Bank, the ratio stood at 16.7 per cent in 2019. This rate was lower than the prevailing rates in all of our neighbouring countries, except Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania. Therefore, the political party manifestos needed to present unambiguous revenue mobilisation strategies with a view to raising our tax-to-GDP ratio to above 20 per cent within five years. Mobilising enough internal resources is the only sustainable way out for the country. As previously argued, it is a misplacement of priorities for political parties to spend a lot of energy debating on which party was credit worthier as opposed to which party had a better revenue mobilisation strategy.

Under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one of the targets of SDG 17 is to “strengthen domestic resource mobilisation, including through international support to developing countries, to improve domestic capacity for tax and other revenue collection.” I strongly believe that, even as we seek and await international support, we need to develop our own domestic resource mobilisation strategies. There is no better opportunity than now when political parties are vying to form government.

Bracket creep

In Part 1 of this article, I highlighted the fact that in the last 10 years we have added more low-income earners into the tax system solely due to inflation and not increase in personal incomes. This is despite the government’s good and well-intended efforts to raise the tax-free income threshold. Tax bracket creep does have negative economic effects, but economists are better placed to discuss this. From a tax professional’s perspective, the political parties could have addressed the issue of bracket creep so as to lift the tax burden on individuals, especially low-income earners.

Re-aligning tax laws with tax policy objectives

Political parties could have made a commitment to address the numerous existing inconsistencies between tax policy objectives and tax law provisions. This is especially so where tax concessions are provided. If tax concessions do not serve the purposes of an underlying economic policy, the revenue that is forgone through granting the incentive is a mere waste.

Tax burden, fairness and the amended Constitution

Political parties could have also promised to harmonise the tax laws with the 2016 amended Constitution, especially to ensure equity and fairness. I look forward, for instance, to a time when we will have a presidential candidate who says: “if I am elected, I will amend the tax laws to remove the tax exemptions granted on certain emoluments, including mine”.

In a civilised society, there is no justifiable reason why Ministers, Members of Parliament, Chiefs or even a President shouldn’t pay tax on their emoluments. There is no need of waiting for a court of law to rule that these exemptions are ultra vires the Constitution; a political decision can be taken to make the changes and ensure a fair tax system. Such a change would not only bring about fairness, but it also has a potential to bring about increased tax compliance. Merely having the President file a tax return with the ZRA would encourage a lot more citizens to do so.

I have intimated that the tax exemptions given on emoluments of some constitutional office bearers could be ultra vires the Constitution because under article 198(b) of the 2016 amended Constitution, it is mandatory for a public finance system to ensure that the burden of taxation is shared fairly. I think it is unlikely that anyone would successfully argue, before an independent and impartial court, that the exemptions in question would meet this test.

Apart from this possible constitutional argument, what the recent global trends in taxation have taught us is that being legally correct under a tax law isn’t always enough. There is an equally important morality test. The question, therefore, is this: Is it morally right that the rich and powerful in our country do not pay tax on their salaries; that the people who legislate our tax laws exempt themselves from the obligations under these same laws? I do not think so. Political parties could have taken a stance oN some of these issues.

Review and maintenance of tax treaties

A political party could also promise to undertake a review of the country’s tax treaty network, with a view to terminating and/or renegotiating all archaic tax treaties. Examples of such tax treaties are a subject of a future write up.

Strategies to address modern tax challenges

The manifestos of the two political parties also do not give me an impression that the parties are abreast with global tax developments. Nothing is said about how they intend to protect the country’s tax base, despite several studies and recommendations such as through the OECD’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project. Further, the parties are quiet on how they intend to deal with the taxation challenges of the digital economy.

Anyone who thinks that these are issues that we can shy away from only needs to read the Carbis Bay G7 Summit Communiqué of 13 June 2021. For example, paragraph 22 states as follows:

“We need a tax system that is fair across the world. We endorse the historic commitment made by the G7 on 5 June. We will now continue the discussion to reach consensus on a global agreement on an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights and an ambitious global minimum tax of at least 15 per cent on a country-by-country basis, through the G20/OECD inclusive framework and look forward to reaching an agreement at the July meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. With this, we have taken a significant step towards creating a fairer tax system fit for the 21st century, and reversing a 40-year race to the bottom. Our collaboration will create a stronger level playing field, and it will help raise more tax revenue to support investment and it will crack down on tax avoidance.”

Tax administration and capacity building

Political parties could have also reaffirmed their commitment to the idea of running an autonomous tax collection agency, technically referred to as a Revenue Authority (RA). The RA model was developed to ensure that such institutions would operate free of political interference. The RA would have a mandate to provide tax law advice to the line ministry, but would not play a leading role in making tax laws and policies. To avoid the situation whereby an RA would assume a leading role in tax law making, more capacity building is needed at the line ministry, the Attorney General’s chambers and even at the legislator.

I would also not mind having a political party that takes an even more ambitious, if not radical, position that perhaps it is time to create a separate Ministry of Taxation and Revenue. This is so because taxation has become so complex that it needs to be given full attention at the highest level possible.

Modernising the tax laws

Political parties should have put on their tax plans the need to modernise our tax laws. Of particular concern is the Income Tax Act of 1967 (Cap 323 of the Laws of Zambia). This Act is too old, and is so patched-up (through yearly amendments) that it has become unrecognisable and unusable. We need a new Income Tax Act that will adequately address the current topical issues in taxation. In general, all other overly patched-up archaic tax laws need replacement with laws that adhere to the taxation principles of simplicity, efficiency and effectiveness. Isn’t it time, for example, that we consolidated the tax administration practices into a Tax Administration (or Procedures) Act? Further, as indicated earlier above, there is also a general need to harmonise our tax laws with the amended Constitution.

Other taxation issues

There are numerous other taxation issues that the political parties could have promised to address. For example, the two manifestos are quiet on the issue of VAT refunds. How do the parties plan to dismantle this debt once elected into office? Does a modern VAT system need to have a withholding VAT (WVAT)? Why are the parties silent on the implementation (and a possible revenue impact) of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) that the country recently ratified? How do we address the impact that COVID-19 has had on both the income of individuals and also on revenue mobilisation? I submit.

The author is the proprietor of Munyandi InterTax Advisory Services (MiTAX), an international and domestic tax law specialist firm. Contact him via e-mail: infomitax21@gmail.com, or Facebook: www.facebook.com/MiTAX2021.