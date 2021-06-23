ZESCO VIC FALLS THINK AHEAD

FAZ Division One outfit Zesco Victoria Falls FC head coach Alfred Lupiya says he needs the right material to win promotion to the National League.

In an interview, Lupiya said the team’s recent draws have hindered the Livingstone outfit from topping the FAZ Division One League table.

“We are rebuilding the team and when we finish, we may be on 3rd or so position. We would have won the league but the draws have hindered us. I just need to find the right material so that come 2022, we win promotion to the National League,” said Lupiya, a UEFA B certified coach.

“We have a lot of big teams in the league and we have been beating them, but the draws have done us badly. We will have to go back to the drawing board and come 2022 I promise to win the league.”

Zesco Victoria Falls currently occupy fourth position on the table while Napsa Stars FC have been confirmed relegated from the super league to join the Eden University sponsored national league.

And decorated Nkana FC will be playing Napsa in their relegation decider game over the weekend in the last round of the 2021 Super League, which has already been won by Zesco United.