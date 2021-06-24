Dr Sampa seeks judicial review over HPCZ’s decision to suspend his practicing licence

PRESIDENT of the Resident Doctors’ Association of Zambia Dr Brian Sampa has commenced judicial review proceedings against the Health Professions Council of Zambia for revoking his practicing license.

The revocation of Dr Sampa’ license was due to protests by member of Resident Doctors Association over unpaid salary arrears for 309 doctors, the dismantling of arrears and gratuity for medical doctors, creation of positions for senior resident medical officers, registrars and consultants and the recruitment of 500 newly graduated medical doctors.

Dr Sampa argues that HPCZ did not follow the laid down procedure for disciplinary cases in line with Sections 64(1)(a) and 65 of the commission as he was not given an opportunity to be heard.

He is seeking a declaration that the purported decision of government to suspend his practicing certificate in the absence of the HPCZ board was illegal, irrational and procedurally improper.

He wants an order of certiorari to quash government’s decision to suspend his practicing license.

Dr Sampa prays that if leave is granted, it should operate as a stay of the decision of the HPCZ registrar until the determination of the matter.

In his notice of application for leave to apply for judicial review, Dr Sampa said in April 2017 former minister of health Dr Chitalu Chilufya appointed a 16-member board of the HPCZ whose term was to run for three years and would expire in April 2020.

He said in 2019 Dr Chilufya removed Professor Sekelani Banda, who was then board chairman from HPCZ and replaced him with Dr Kennedy Malama.

Dr Sampa said Dr Malama was to complete Prof Banda’s term but in 2020 the mandate of the HPCZ board members including the of Dr Malama expired.

He said following the expiration of the three-year term for the board members, neither Dr Chilufya nor his successor appointed new members of HPCZ therefore the HPCZ was not operational.

Dr Sampa said on May 20, 2021, in his capacity as president of the Resident Doctors’ Association, he issued a statement to all members of the Association for a go-slow (protest) on May 24, 2021 unless the issue presented to the Ministry of Health was resolved.

On May 28, 2021, he issued a statement to members of the association informing them that government had failed to fulfill any of the demands by the association and he told the members that the protest would continue until their demands have been met.

“On May 29, 2021, I received reports from the media that my practicing license had been suspended without any notification or hearing,” Dr Sampa said.

He said his lawyers wrote to the registrar of HPCZ Bwembya Bwalya informing them that the purported suspension was illegal as no notice of suspension had been given neither was hearing conducted.

Dr Sampa explained that on June 3, 2021 the registrar of HPCZ wrote to his lawyers advising them that they were unable to trace him and attached two letters dated May 28, and 29, 2021 and a notice of suspension purportedly suspending his license.

He said he was given a day to exculpate himself and show cause why his practicing certificate should not be suspended.

Dr Sampa said HPCZ suspended his practicing license for three months, following the alleged failure by himself to respond to a letter of notice of intention to suspend the practicing license sent on May 28 which he did not acknowledge receipt of and did not have a chance to see until his suspension.

He added that on May 2021, Parliament was dissolved and the minister to whom an appeal could be made against the decision of the council vacated office.