WE’RE LOSING THE BATTLE…God, may we be saved from this death angel – Nevers

MMD president Nevers Mumba has opposed the proposal by the government to take round the remains of Dr Kenneth Kaunda in the 10 provincial centres saying it makes no responsible sense.

And Mumba says escalating COVID-19 cases in Zambia shows why there is a difference between war presidents and peacetime presidents.

“War presidents think on their feet, make drastic decisions in order to protect the citizens of that country,” Mumba said. “The country should adopt wartime defence approaches to protect people from COVID-19. The virus is getting out of control. We are losing the battle; we are running out of oxygen and the mortuaries are becoming insufficient to handle the dead. The solution for all of us is first of all raise our voice, lift our hands and call out to God that this death angel that has been unleashed on the nation may pass over this nation; may we be saved from this pandemic, may we be saved from this death angel that now ravages our country.”

On Monday, Vice-President Inonge Wina announced that Dr Kaunda’s casket would be taken around the 10 provinces before burial on July 7.

But Mumba said it would be irresponsible for government to take Dr Kaunda’s body round the country when there was heightened COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said it was inconceivable that the government could even think that they could manage the crowd in different provinces who would want to see Dr Kaunda’s casket.

Mumba said the MMD thinks that it would be irresponsible on the part of government to take the body of Dr Kaunda around the country.

“I am concerned together with my colleagues in our party that Her Honour the Vice-President made an announcement on the burial of the late president. We have a big problem and the problem is that there is an aspect of taking the body of the president around the country. We oppose that as a terribly bad idea against the background that I have already given that this is the most dangerous time in the history of our country in as far as this virus is concerned,” he said.

Mumba said if he had been alive, Dr Kaunda would have chosen the safety of Zambians over honouring him owing to the deadly COVID-19.

“I think that we need to agree together as a nation, this a bad idea. We must not do it. Let us programme the next 21 days in such a way that we eulogise this great giant of Africa in a manner that befits his position. I think it will be sad for Dr Kaunda’s death to be remembered with the deaths of so many that are going to die as a result of the super spreader. It is irresponsible for us as a people,” he said.

Mumba urged the government to withdraw taking the body of the late president across the country as it “makes absolutely no responsible case”.

He said Dr Kaunda should be honoured and remembered as a lifesaver and not one which killed people.

Mumba said Dr Kaunda’s casket should be beamed live on television for the nation and the world to view.

“You don’t have to take it out there,” he said.

And Mumba reminded the government of his request that Dr Kaunda be accorded a KK Day of peace just like his colleagues in Martin Luther King Jr of the United States, Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Mahatma Gandhi of India have been honoured by their nations.

Meanwhile, Mumba proposed a spiritual solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, advising people to find oil to anoint their door lintels.

Mumba said Zambia was faced with one of the worst waves of COVID-19 in history with many deaths.

He said he does not want the nation to come to accept the development as a normal thing.

“We must stop it, we must stop it now and we must stop it together,” Mumba said.

He said 17,000 Covid positive cases with 275 deaths in seven days were unprecedented records for Zambia.

Mumba said Zambians should appreciate the gravity of the situation.

Mumba said Zambia could not afford to lose control of the pandemic.

“The solution for all of us is first of all raise our voice, lift our hands and call out to God that this death angel that has been unleashed on the nation may pass over this nation; may we be saved from this pandemic, may we be saved from this death angel that now ravages our country,” Mumba said. “There is a spirit behind this and we need to stand together. I felt that the Lord wanted me to advise every Zambian, you may be a committed Christian or not be a committed Christian, but there is a pandemic in the land. I appeal to you, get oil, anoint the front door lintel of your house and pray that God protects you and your family, that the death angel of the virus passes over your house.”

He also advised Zambians to take personal responsibility by masking up whenever they step out of their houses, keeping a distance from other people, and washing their hands regularly.