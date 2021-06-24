Copperbelt PF presidential campaign manager Frank Ng’ambi says the ruling party has no choice but to win the presidential vote.
“Chifubu is my bedroom and I want to assure that I need to deliver all the 22 constituencies for the President and all the PF. I am part of the history of having served as MP for Chifubu. All the 22 candidates have been accepted by the party and the people on the Copperbelt,” says Frank. “We have no choice but to deliver the presidential vote… This election is serious. We need to win this election at whatever cost. President Edgar Lungu needs to get back to State House.”
These words coming from Frank’s mouth are frightening. Startling because they are not small meaningless words. They are words which are loaded with lots of danger to our democracy. What does Frank mean when he says PF will win the presidential vote at whatever cost? Are the PF going to maim and kill people for their candidate Edgar Lungu to win? What will they do should the vote swing away from them?
Is this the mentality a normal politician in a democracy should have, let alone state his dangerous desire publicly? Certainly not.
Elections are a competition based on ideas, not on violence. They are a competition for power in which there should be a winner and a loser. And whoever loses should accept and begin to reorganise themselves for the next elections. If Frank and his PF really understood the meaning of elections, they would not have taken such a stance – that of winning elections at whatever cost.
We remember the words of Debbie Stabenow that:
“Democracy is about voting and it’s about a majority vote. And it’s time that we started exercising the Democratic process.”
It is not automatic that PF will win the August 12 elections. The situation on the ground is not favouring them, and Frank should face reality. Therefore, they should be ready to lose and handover peacefully. Should they win plainly – fairly so – others will accept that victory. But it cannot be winning at all costs!
As Lisa Rainsberger stated, “We have the misconception that competitiveness means winning at all costs, but that’s not what competition is. Competition is just doing your best and not giving up. We all face a moment in a race or in a competition in which we want to give up. We can either give in and not keep pushing, or we can charge forward and work through it.”
It is said successful competitors want to win. But winning at all costs can actually hurt!
As Mediation Training Institute states, “…we find in conflict settings that trying to win at all costs actually comes with a cost. When people feel that others are trying to get their way – no matter what – they often become defensive. They tend not to buy in to the outcome and are not helpful to its implementation. So winning at all costs can actually hurt the results and at the same time it can jeopardise relationships. People don’t like to have their interests neglected and when someone ignores them because they are so focused on getting their own way, relationships can be damaged. This is particularly problematic when the relationships extend between interdependent people who really need each other’s help now and in the future. If you are someone who is highly task focused and who tries hard to get your way, you may want to think about whether you are exhibiting winning at all costs behaviours. If so, it would be good to slow down and think more about how you could help develop collaborative solutions that meet your interests but that might also address those of the other people in the conflict.”
Copperbelt PF presidential campaign manager Frank Ng’ambi says the ruling party has no choice but to win the presidential vote.
“Chifubu is my bedroom and I want to assure that I need to deliver all the 22 constituencies for the President and all the PF. I am part of the history of having served as MP for Chifubu. All the 22 candidates have been accepted by the party and the people on the Copperbelt,” says Frank. “We have no choice but to deliver the presidential vote… This election is serious. We need to win this election at whatever cost. President Edgar Lungu needs to get back to State House.”
These words coming from Frank’s mouth are frightening. Startling because they are not small meaningless words. They are words which are loaded with lots of danger to our democracy. What does Frank mean when he says PF will win the presidential vote at whatever cost? Are the PF going to maim and kill people for their candidate Edgar Lungu to win? What will they do should the vote swing away from them?
Is this the mentality a normal politician in a democracy should have, let alone state his dangerous desire publicly? Certainly not.
Elections are a competition based on ideas, not on violence. They are a competition for power in which there should be a winner and a loser. And whoever loses should accept and begin to reorganise themselves for the next elections. If Frank and his PF really understood the meaning of elections, they would not have taken such a stance – that of winning elections at whatever cost.
We remember the words of Debbie Stabenow that:
“Democracy is about voting and it’s about a majority vote. And it’s time that we started exercising the Democratic process.”
It is not automatic that PF will win the August 12 elections. The situation on the ground is not favouring them, and Frank should face reality. Therefore, they should be ready to lose and handover peacefully. Should they win plainly – fairly so – others will accept that victory. But it cannot be winning at all costs!
As Lisa Rainsberger stated, “We have the misconception that competitiveness means winning at all costs, but that’s not what competition is. Competition is just doing your best and not giving up. We all face a moment in a race or in a competition in which we want to give up. We can either give in and not keep pushing, or we can charge forward and work through it.”
It is said successful competitors want to win. But winning at all costs can actually hurt!
As Mediation Training Institute states, “…we find in conflict settings that trying to win at all costs actually comes with a cost. When people feel that others are trying to get their way – no matter what – they often become defensive. They tend not to buy in to the outcome and are not helpful to its implementation. So winning at all costs can actually hurt the results and at the same time it can jeopardise relationships. People don’t like to have their interests neglected and when someone ignores them because they are so focused on getting their own way, relationships can be damaged. This is particularly problematic when the relationships extend between interdependent people who really need each other’s help now and in the future. If you are someone who is highly task focused and who tries hard to get your way, you may want to think about whether you are exhibiting winning at all costs behaviours. If so, it would be good to slow down and think more about how you could help develop collaborative solutions that meet your interests but that might also address those of the other people in the conflict.”