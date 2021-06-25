Christians in this country have gone to sleep, charges Siamunene

RICHWELL Siamunene says the Church in the country has gone to sleep no wonder its flock is failing to demonstrate the love that Jesus Christ preached about while on earth.

Speaking on Choma Maanu Radio’s understanding the Bible programme, Siamunene challenged Christians to wake up and take their position in promoting peace and love for one another.

“Christians in this country have gone to sleep no wonder they are failing to demonstrate the work of Jesus Christ and true love that he stood for while on earth,” he observed.

Siamunene said true followers of Jesus Christ must be able to demonstrate his lifestyle and works that he performed.

“In this country we have a lot of Christians that lack faith and don’t believe that they possess the power of God to change things for the better in this country. We need to increase the levels of faith in our way of life as a country if we are to truly emulate Jesus Christ,” he said.

And Siamunene said politicians must realise that the purpose of God when He created man was for them to continue with development.

“God expects man to continue with development which He started when He created the earth and so to us politicians who are given the opportunity to serve human kind let us ensure that we continue with development because that is what God expects us to do,” said Siamunene.