Company section police officers camped at airport worry about contracting Covid

POLICE officers working under the company section of airports police division say they risk contracting COVID-19 if their superiors do not let them to break camp.

The police officers, who did not want to be named, complained to this reporter that they could not continue to be living in an overcrowded camp when COVID-19 was ravaging the nation.

The camp is near the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

“What is happening here is that we live so many of us. You people in the media are reporting that COVID-19 cases are going up daily and we are even seeing people dying of the pandemic. But our superiors are forcing us to be living in this camp, in these same rundown shelters,” the officers complained. “We are overcrowded…. You’ll find that in this one room, we’ll sleep five or 10 of us. It’s the same with the guys (men) that side; they are sleeping 10 of them in these small huts.”

They fear that under their living circumstances, they would contract COVID-19 and later on spread it to their families.

“We are family people! Last time, some officials from the Ministry of Health came to inspect this camp. But our seniors ordered everyone of us to quickly leave camp and be elsewhere. In short, we were hidden as a way of deceiving those health officials who, once in a while, come here,” they explained.

“Still, those health officials said it that this environment is very inhabitable, in light of COVID-19. They recommended that we should be reporting here in shifts…. Just a few people should be coming here but look, we are hundreds of us here.”

They added that the last time Ministry of Health officials went to their camp, COVID-19 cases were not as high as they were now.

“So, you can imagine now; we are crowded like this! We are not safe at all! They can’t continue keeping us here like this when there is a serious pandemic,” they officers said.

The sources disclosed that they spend four days in camp and retreat for a day or two and then go back into camp for another four days.

“The reason our seniors are doing this is because they want to continue benefiting from the monthly ration of food which comes from the stores department of the Zambia Police headquarters,” they said.

“Stores department sends food rations to all the divisions like paramilitary, Kamfinsa School of Public Order and Maintenance, PU (protection unit), airports, Lilayi and the rest. Initially, we were not even camping but when headquarters realised that they were sending food rations to airports, yet there were no officers who camp, our bosses quickly organised that we start camping for that ration to continue coming.”

The officers said: “if you look at the food we receive, it’s beans, eggs and cabbages.”

“But nice stuff like meat, our seniors take it to their homes. Those are the benefits which they want to continue flowing and that’s why they are confining us here,” they noted.

“Why should we continue eating beans and eggs, while they eat rations of meat meant for us? Simply because we are junior officers! No, no, no. They don’t want us to break camp because once that happens, there will be no need of the police headquarters stores department to continue allocating food rations for the airports police.”

They are also displeased over the state of their camp houses.

“The painful thing is that if you look at these structures, are they worth to be occupied by serious officers like us? Obviously even madam Ndandula Siamana (commissioner – airports police) is sympathising with us,” he said.

“But there’s some man who got transferred from Kamfinsa, chief inspector Molo, he was briefly at police headquarters after he came from Kitwe (Kamfinsa). He was then sent here (airports) and he is the one who is temporarily heading our section, the company section.”

They said chief inspector Molo was insisting that: “we should continue living in camp.”

“It’s like he is pushing for promotion. But why do that at the expense of our lives? This is bad, especially that each time health officials come to inspect, we are hidden,” they said.

“If you abscond camp, you are charged. Why should we continue working like this?”

The officers told this reporter that there were many sections under the airports police.

“For us, we fall under the company section. There are other officers who work under the traffic, armoury, CID (criminal investigations department) VSU (victim support unit), liaison, AIDS, signals, operations, station,” the officers said.

The police officers revealed that when some of them start absenting themselves, there was a strong warning from their superiors that they would increase the days of camping from four to a full week.

“Moreover, they are always threatening that if any of us dares to be disobedient, they will not be considered to go outside Lusaka for the upcoming elections. As you know, there is not so much money one gets as a police officer,” said the officers.

“So, when you hear that there will be a trip outside Lusaka for these elections, you expect some allowance. Then what happens? Officers keep quiet when they are threatened that they will be left out on the list of those who will go out to maintain peace outside Lusaka during elections. So, we are forced to remain in camp. All this is happening because of Molo. He is determined to continue benefiting on our behalf.”

Neither Ndandula nor Molo could be reached for a comment while police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo did not pick calls made to her.