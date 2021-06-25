‘GOVT DELAYING STADIA UPGRADE’

BUREAUCRACY is hampering the development of football and sport in general, says FAZ life member Luxon Kazabu.

Livingstone City Council has disclosed through its public relations officer Marvin Mukela that the local authority Is yet to receive a consent from the Attorney General through the Secretary to the Cabinet, authorising it to hand over Maramba Stadium to FAZ for rehabilitation under the FIFA Forward Project.

FAZ communications manager Sydney Mungala told The Mast that the association was awaiting response from the local authorities who are supposed to receive instructions from the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

“The issue is that once that (government clearance) has been done it does not come to the FA (football association), but let me check… I don’t know if the consent has been done and sent to the Ministry of Sport. So, I don’t know if the Ministry of Sport has sent it to the various facilities (councils),” said Mungala.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga during the last annual general meeting in Kabwe reported that the matter had finally been resolved and a new MoU signed.

He indicated that the Attorney General’s office had consented to FIFA’s request for government to lease five stadia for a 20-year period to the Football Association of Zambia.

FAZ has a programme to upgrade five stadia in Kasama, Livingstone, Mansa, Chipata and Solwezi in the first phase of the project.

But Kazabu said: “It is regrettable that such a good will by FIFA can be messed up by government bureaucracy. If anything, we should have jumped on this chance which is rare.”

He warned that FIFA could easily reverse the decision if the country did not seem serious.

“It is very unfortunate to see that government has not moved, this confirms that somebody is throwing spanners in the works. I appeal to government to move and move very quickly so that what has been given to us by FIFA is not taken elsewhere,” said Kazabu. “If they do, it will retard the development of football and sport in general… It is not costing government any money, but as long as this consent is not there Maramba Stadium will remain what it is – an eyesore.”