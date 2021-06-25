Kanganja advises journalists to prioritise their safety

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kitwe]

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the media fraternity and the Zambia Police Service are all weather partners in steering the country’s development.

He has advised media practitioners to prioritise their safety and security when covering assignments in hostile environments.

Kanganja said both the public and private media play a critical role in information dissemination to the masses while the police maintain law and order in society.

He said the media influences the opinions of the public and those in decision-making positions.

Kanganja advised the media to work in collaboration with the police in their respective areas of operations before, during and after elections for them to work in a safe environment.

He said the police would always protect the media practitioners from harassment by some bad elements.

Kanganja said the media and police were noble stakeholders in the forthcoming general elections.

He advised the public to give the media chance to carry out their duties effectively without disturbances.

Kanganja said the police would provide security and maintain public order for all the citizens and political parties.

He said this during security course for journalists held at Kamfinsa School of Public Order and Maintenance in Kitwe.

KPMU-SPOM division commander Patrick Bili represented the Inspector General of Police.

The training programme sponsored by the German Embassy in Zambia had attracted 20 media personnel from the Copperbelt, Northern, North Western, and Luapula provinces.

And Bloggers of Zambia chief executive officer Richard Mulonga said the role of the police was to maintain law and order while the media was there to provide checks and balances.