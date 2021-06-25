Lungu wants to gain sympathy vote over Dr Kaunda’s death – Phiri

IT seems PF is rejoicing in seeing high COVID-19 deaths so that they can postpone the general elections, says Abraham Phiri.

The Copperbelt Advocates for Justice and Peace executive director said there is no need for the PF government to take around the body of Dr Kenneth Kaunda when the COVID-19 numbers are so high.

Phiri said it was even more shocking that the family of Dr Kaunda seem not to be of the idea.

He said the desperation of the PF to cancel or postpone the general elections because of an imminent defeat is so worrying.

Phiri said it was clear that the PF wants to use the Dr Kaunda’s funeral to campaign.

He said President Edgar Lungu wants to gain a sympathy vote over the death of Dr Kaunda.

He said the Kaunda family should have rejected the PF’s decision to move Dr Kaunda’s remains around the country.

“What is more of concern is the high numbers of COVID-19 cases in Lusaka. And all those that will be moving round with the body are potential threats to spread Covid. So one is left to wonder the desperation of the PF,” Phiri said. “If the PF means well, let them just put the old man to rest. It will not help anyone, we are all concerned with Covid and we need at all costs to protect the Zambian people. If political road shows can be stopped, then why is the body of the old man being moved around? People will be following, which is like a political road show! We are opposed to this bad idea.”

He said Dr Kaunda should be allowed to rest in peace.

Meanwhile, Phiri said those who practice tribalism are not friends of Dr Kaunda.

“We have seen a lot of people paying their last respects to Dr Kaunda, which is a good thing. However, some people’s message is not what Dr Kaunda stood for. Dr Kaunda never loved corruption, he never loved nepotism, he never loved tribalism, but we have some people who are champions of corruption, nepotism and tribalism but saying we want to be like Dr Kaunda! Stop the nonsense. Dr Kaunda is a hero who stood for justice,” said Phiri.