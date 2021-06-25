Mambilima’s death a loss to Zambia and African judiciary – Moyo

THE death of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima is one woman less in a male dominated landscape, says The African Woman Foundation founder Joseph Moyo.

He hopes justice Mambilima will be replaced by another woman.

“Justice Mambilima has died at a time when TAWF is campaigning for the inclusion of many capable women across Africa in major areas of governance be it business, politics and judiciary,” Moyo said. “Her death is one woman less in a male dominated landscape especially as the first female CJ (Chief Justice) in Zambia.”

He said TAWF has an everlasting belief that “the value of women and girls is not in sex or child bearing, but on what they can achieve when educated, empowered and independent to contribute to society.”

“As TAWF, we mourn her death which has robbed her family of a mother, grandmother, aunt and a relative,” said Moyo. “Also her death is a loss to the nation of Zambia as well as the Judiciary landscape in Africa. We offer our sincere condolences to her family, Judiciary, nation and her colleagues in the judicial network across Africa.”