Study reveals that plastic waste is contaminating food including eggs

TOXIC chemicals in plastic waste are contaminating food including eggs, a new study has revealed.

According to a study released by the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) made available by Michael Musenge, who is chairman general of the Toxic Free SDG’s and the Children’s Environmental Health Foundation, shows that toxic emissions from dumpsites remain in the environment and can cause damage to human immunity and reproductive system.

“For this study, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in fourteen countries which in many cases receive plastic waste from abroad collected free-range chicken eggs in the vicinity of various plastic waste disposal sites and facilities, waste dumpsites with significant amounts of plastic wastes; recycling and shredder plants which deal with significant amounts of plastic waste; and waste incineration and waste-to-energy operations,” the IPEN study stated. “The eggs were then analysed for dioxin contamination, a highly toxic by-product of open burning, crude recycling, chemical production, and incineration technologies. Additionally, the eggs were analysed for other toxic chemicals known as persistent organic chemicals (POPs) that have been banned or are in the process of being banned globally through the Stockholm Convention. Even small amounts of these plastic chemical additives and by-product emissions can cause damage to the immune and reproductive systems, cancers, impaired intellectual functions, and/or developmental delays.”

IPEN POPs policy advisor Lee Bell said, “This report confirms that the harm being caused by plastic waste exports is not limited to visible litter and pollution but includes the insidious damage to human health caused by contamination of the food chain in importing countries. Toxic chemical additives and the world’s most hazardous substances are literally bleeding into the food supply of those countries least able to prevent it.”