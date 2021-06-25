We need free speech, a corrupt free nation – Hamusonde

CHIEF Hamusonde is urging Zambians to elect a visionary President on August 12.

“We need to be economically free, we need free speech, freedom of assembly, press freedom and a corrupt free nation,” Hamusonde said.

He also says he is in total agreement with Professor Patrick Otieno Lumumba that Dr Kenneth Kaunda was an arrowhead of the freedom struggle.

Hamusonde of Bweengwa west of Monze district said Zambians should take the August 12 Presidential and General Elections seriously as they would be, what he termed, a journey to the promised land.

“I totally agree with Prof Lumumba that KK was a visionary leader. So on August 12, Zambians should elect one as he (KK) was. I know that his shoes just like those of Nelson Mandela cannot fit anyone,” he said. “We should get closer to a semblance of an upright leader, one who does not entertain tribalism, regionalism, corruption and nepotism.”

Hamusonde said Zambians should never suffer as if they are still struggling for independence.

He said Dr Kaunda managed to free Zambians from the shackles of colonialism and that there was now need for economic freedom.

“We need to be economically free, we need free speech, freedom of assembly, press freedom and a corrupt free nation. This we can do on August 12,” said Hamusonde.

Featuring on Diamond TV, Prof Lumumba mockingly hit at President Edgar Lungu when he said Dr Kaunda laid a firm foundation, “Even with leaders who have no vision, the foundation is steadyfast.”

Prof Lumumba added that pragmatism made Dr Kaunda a great leader.

Asked if Zambia ever benefited economically from Dr Kaunda’s liberation struggle, Prof Lumumba said, “It will not playoff in his life time, that is the greatness of visionaries.”

He said Zambia shall realise Dr Kaunda’s liberation struggle fruits in about 200 years.