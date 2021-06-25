Whoever takes over from Lungu must emulate him – Mpezeni

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province says Dr Kenneth Kaunda and his friends got independence without shedding blood and the current generation should learn something from him.

And Mpezeni says whoever will take over from President Edgar Lungu should emulate him for his hard work.

He told journalists at Ephendukeni palace that Dr Kaunda did his best to bring the country together.

“Dziko la Zambia anaipanga dziko limodzi, mtundu umodzi, munthu eleta mitundu 73 pamodzi, nitchito ikulu ngako so bayakine ma politicians sibangakwanishe monga mwenzeli a Kaunda. So imfa yao a Kaunda niyolilisha maningi. So chaningakambepo, nichakuti mwe mwebana mukula lomba, chilipo lomba nikungoyambana yambana, so yonse yamene ila sindale youfunikila pa umoyo wasu. A Kaunda etola dziko lino kwenzeve kuonesa gazi ya munthu osati lomba muchentchenana, muchita bwanji ndiyekuti simusata mwenzochitila a Kaunda (KK brought the One Zambia, One Nation. He brought 73 tribes together, this was a big task that other politicians would not have managed. So, the death of KK is so painful. So what I can say is that you the young ones, you are just fighting against each other. That is not politics that is needed in our midst. Dr Kaunda and his friends got independence without shedding blood; not now when you are hacking each other and do all sorts of things and by so doing you are not following the footsteps of KK),” he said.

Mpezeni said Zambians were one people and should not segregate against each other.

“Dr Kaunda had ministers like Solomon Kalulu, Reuben Kamanga, Mainza Chona, Mungoni Liso. He got ministers from various parts of the country and brought them together to show that we are one people without segregating against each other like what is happening now. I don’t know where we are going to find a leader like Kaunda who has left a good legacy,” he said. “Dr Kaunda helped in the liberation struggle for other neighbouring countries like Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and many others.”

Mpezeni said current politics were not good.

“Ndale ziliko lomba sizili bwino ndaba mungo khazulana khazulana koma nimweka mweka chamupayanilana payanilana nichani? Dziko tetola kale, Kaunda etola kale dziko, lomba ntchito yegwila ayanu lomba mongapandulana pandulana (the politics that we have now are not good. You are just attacking each other but you are one. Why are you killing each other when we already got independence and KK got independence on our behalf? Now you are just killing each other when your friends already worked,”) he said.

Mpezeni said Dr Kaunda built Luangwa bridge and many other things.

He said Dr Kaunda could be remembered for the now defunct Livingstone Motor Assembly Plant, Kafue Textiles and many other manufacturing and processing plants.

Mpezeni advised the current politicians to emulate Dr Kaunda.

“We are One Zambia One Nation. This country is big, so whoever becomes President should ensure that there is tribal balancing because Zambia is big,” he urged. “All the tribes should be helped. I know that these others like President Lungu, he has tried. He has built universities, bridges and the like. So, whoever will take over from him should emulate him because he has done a lot.”

Mpezeni said he worked well with Dr Kaunda who also graced his enthronement in 1982.

He urged politicians to learn to work with chiefs because they were the ones who live with people.

Mpezeni appealed to politicians to respect traditional leaders.