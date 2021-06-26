Celebrating ‘The Perspective’s Maiden Anniversary

[By Edward Bwalya Phiri]

In scriptures, the Preacher [Ecclesiastes] in his wisdom encouraged everyone to, “Work hard at whatever you do, because there will be no action, no thought, no knowledge, no wisdom in the world of the dead – and that is where you are going.”

And renowned American clergyman and author, Rick Warren wrote in his number one New York Times bestseller, dubbed the ‘Purpose Driven Life’ that, “The purpose of your life is far greater than your own personal fulfilment, your peace of mind, or even your happiness. It’s far greater than your family, your career, or even your wildest dreams and ambitions…. Living on purpose is the only way to really live. Everything else is just existing.”

Further, former POTUS Abraham Lincoln once opined that, “I hold that while a man exists, it is his duty to improve not only his own condition, but to assist in ameliorating mankind.” Apparently, this has become a guiding philosophy regarding conduct of my life. Therefore, every living human being must endeavour to discover their own purpose and diligently pursue it whilst they are alive.

I have discovered my purpose, and writing is one way of fulfilling my purpose. On The Perspective today, we are reviewing and celebrating the maiden anniversary of this column. ‘The Perspective’ is a general commentary on social, economic, environmental, cultural and political affairs of our society. It is biased towards good governance and social-economic justice. The core objective is to use the column as a tool for lobbying and advocacy to the powers that be.

On June 25, 2020, the first article on ‘The Perspective’ was published in this tabloid. Twelve months later, 47 out of the possible 52 weekly articles in a year, have been published. This column has grown in popularity, almost becoming a household name globally. Articles published in this column have featured on variously local and international online platforms, among them are; the Zambian Observer, Zambian Politics, Zambia Direct, Zambia Today, Zambia Square, Hush Zambia and the Zamwild. And among the international platforms are; Ground news, Newsbreak, Noovell and Zimbambwe.Shafaqna.

Each and every week emails pour in from the ardent followers of the column around the globe, giving their perspectives on the subject matter. And I am so grateful for the feedback. I need it in order to refine and develop this column further. Kindly keep giving your feedback, and together we can make a positive impact for change.

So far, the response has been overwhelming and so encouraging. Some of the ideas that have been conveyed through this platform have been implemented by government and some aspiring candidates in the August 12 general elections have consulted and adopted ideas from this column. In addition, think tanks of world acclaim have also consulted this column for their research works.

The greatest highlight of this column is the formulation of the Structured Chieftaincy Developmental Model [SCDM]. I will try to elaborate the SCDM concept in a slight detailed manner. SCDM is premised on the Smart Village [SV] concept, which seeks to have an inclusion of the rural population in national and community issues ranging from the political, economic, demographic, socio-cultural, infrastructural, innovative, technological, educational, legal and environmental [PEDSITELE] perspectives.

This model takes the form of ‘Integrated rural development’ strategy, and must be implemented under the auspices of the chiefs with their expert special aids in PEDSITELE matters. The SCDM will see the chieftaincy being formalised as the apolitical fourth organ of government with a streamlined organogram, to counter the endemic rural poverty.

It must be born in the mind of the reader that SCDM is a robust project, which requires a progressive implementation and must be appreciated as such. However, it must be considered to be viable and the only hope to end the endemic and nagging rural poverty. Success stories of similar concepts are there to see in Europe and Asia; one of the best being the Malaysian Smart Village concept.

Let us be patriotic and come up with workable ideas to develop our nation. You do not necessarily need to be in government in order to positively contribute to good governance and ultimately the development of the nation. Governors too must be magnanimous enough to be able to take criticism and also support home grown ideas such as the SCDM concept. I could be the happiest person on earth if government was to implement my concept, because of the hope it offers to those brothers and sisters languishing in extreme poverty, to those families living in a vicious cycle without prospects of breaking free.

I am happy that I have been a voice even to those who cannot afford to speak for themselves. It gives so much pleasure and I feel it’s part of my purpose. It has not been easy though to run this column, because of the many demands that life places on us. And I have so much admiration for the columnist who have consistently maintained their column for a long time. I also enjoy reading all those columns by my colleagues. However, I am missing nice articles from one Gregory Kaputula, comrade we need your well researched articles. Please give us iwe.

Last but not the least, I want to give growing tribute to the Mast Newspaper for according me a platform thereby enabling me to be of service to the global population. I also want to thank all the online platforms globally for featuring my works, that has extended the readership of this column. To the ardent followers of this column globally, I salute and I can only say please keep sending your feedback. And I will today publish a few responses on different subjects, from the readers across the globe.

Aaron Wortham wrote, “Just read your very well-written column. In particular, I loved the quote from Steven Erikson.”

Ian Manning wrote, “I read this article with great interest as I am presently developing a model along the lines of Structured Chieftaincy Development Model ‘SCDM’ (SCDM)…A valuable article you wrote. Look forward…”

Osward Chikwaba wrote, “I was motivated by your write up in the MAST paper dated December 19, 2020 on the aforementioned subject. I agree with you that a structured chieftaincy is critical in our decentralised democratic governance in the quest to achieve social economic development. At local level, traditional leadership is at the centre of governance and development. Studies have shown that excluding chiefs and their subjects from development process and plans has often led to poor project results at local level. Therefore, it is in this vain that I am supporting the concept of chieftaincy for conflict prevention and resolution; socio-economic development; poverty and vulnerability reduction at local level. So, modern and traditional systems should work together to foster development. Development should place emphasis on human beings, not institutions or physical development like roads, hospitals etc.”

Mwikisa Nabita wrote, “My Name is Mwikisa Nabita, a Zambian based in Australia. I have followed Zambian politics since Kaunda days. Today I read your article in the Mast about the ‘Third Term’ issue. You have made it so clear to me. This is the first time I have really understood it. I would like [to] thank you most sincerely for explaining so well.”

Lumamba Hangwani wrote that, “…We can build the country together if such advice is headed. Let’s continue guiding the citizens that we can live together in diversity. We only have one Zambia today for us and one Zambia tomorrow for our children and their children’s children. God bless you.”

I am so excited about the performance of this column so far, looking forward to the new. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com