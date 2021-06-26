FAZ directs women clubs to appoint matrons

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has directed all women clubs to appoint team matrons to handle certain functions.

According to a last circular from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to FAZ, all clubs should start moving towards having majority of women in the management of structures of women clubs.

CAF says this will also enable them handle some functions that can only be performed by women.

And acting on the circular, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala has directed National League clubs to appoint matrons.

“CAF, in their last circular to us indicated that all women clubs should start moving to women majority in the management of structures in all women clubs. This is because there are some functions in the women’s clubs that can only be performed by women,” said Kashala in part.

“We wish to notify that all women clubs should henceforth appoint matrons whose role will be to take care of all the specific needs and requirements of women football players such as management and provision of confidential counselling and health advice services.”

National League clubs have up to Friday July 2, 2021 to appoint and submit the names to the Association.