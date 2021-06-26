Kaunda shaped my firm nationalistic stance – Prof Ngoma

COPPERBELT University vice-chancellor Naison Ngoma says late founding president Kenneth Kaunda shaped his firm nationalistic stance.

Prof Ngoma, an ardent nationalist and firm believer in peace building and conflict resolution, was commenting on the death Dr Kaunda.

Dr Kaunda, 97, died on June 17 at Maina Soko Medical Centre where he was being treated for pneumonia.

World leaders, especially from around the African continental, have mourned Dr Kaunda with messages of solidarity and reverence referring to the late Zambia’s independence icon as a true nationalist and African liberator.

Adding his voice, Prof Ngoma recalled that he first met Dr Kaunda in Cape Town, South Africa at the height of his growing unpopularity in the late 1980s against the growing popularity of Frederick Chiluba.

“Just a few issues worth mentioning: I first met KK at the height of his unpopular era with president Chiluba in Cape Town where I had arranged for him to preside over an international conference on refugees and peace and conflict. And CBU held a graduation ceremony for him in 2015 to confer on him an honorary doctorate,” Prof Ngoma explained. “Before requesting him to come over for the conferment I led in his famous song Tiyende Pamodzi and shouted, “One Zambia …” at a time the slogan was unthinkable! From there on he always had the CBU barge on his garments.”

He said Dr Kaunda would always occupy a special place in the life of CBU and himself in particular during the “difficult era”.

“He will always occupy a special place for CBU and certainly I shall never forget him. The discussions we held over time – particularly during the difficult era – shall remain in my heart and have been largely responsible for my firm nationalistic stance,” said Prof Ngoma.