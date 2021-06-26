Misogyny must go, demands Mtetwa

ZIMBABWE’S human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa says there is need to design a special protection for women during election periods.

And Mtetwa says misogyny must go.

During the civil society organisations/Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (SAHRDN) meeting on the role of human rights defenders work in promoting peace, Mtetwa said there was need for special protection that would also look after the youth and for them to understand that they were not there to be used by politicians.

Mtetwa said there should be no bullying in the cyber space.

“Protecting human rights should not just be for civil society organisations. The Electoral Commission has a duty to protect everyone during elections. The Commission should be very clear that it has an obligation to protect people’s rights,” she said.

Mtetwa said the Human Rights Commission was also obliged to protect human rights of people.

She called upon the HRC to work with CSOs to ensure human rights were protected.

“We should have a template of what we are looking for,” she said on the protection of human rights during elections.

Mtetwa said the electoral process was not a one off thing but a continuous process.

And Mtetwa, a former Law Society of Zimbabwe president, said misogyny must not be entertained especially during elections.

She said she wants to see peace during the election period where people were allowed to exercise their rights without harassment.

Mtetwa said women must not be subjected to harassment, shaming and patriarchy.

She said there should not just be a level playing field but help should be given to women in the male dominated field.

Mtetwa said CSOs who were mostly viewed as enemies of the state in most countries should speak with one voice.

Mtetwa, a member of Zimbabwean Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), has been awarded numerous distinctions such as the International Women of Courage Award in 2014 and the 2010 International Human Rights award of the American Bar Association.