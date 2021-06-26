This has been my best season, says Nkwazi goalkeeper Muntanga

CURTAINS are coming to a close this weekend on the 2020-2021 FAZ/MTN super league season.

And Nkwazi FC goalkeeper Charles Muntanga describes the season as one of his best.

The 24-year-old shot stopper has been between the sticks for the police sponsored side since 2015 when he joined the team from Nchanga Rangers where he was on loan from Zamcoal Diggers.

So far this season out of 26 games, Mutanga has had 15 clean sheets and allowed 20 goals for a side that is pushing for the two remaining slots of continental football.

“I would say this is one of the best seasons I have ever had compared to the 2018 season that I think I had the best bust. This one was the best because looking at how I have performed I think I have improved and I still have room to improve more,” he told The Mast. “It feels good to have 15 clean sheets. And I am happy about that because during the off season I had set my target to be at 15 clean sheets, and I just did that. And if I have another clean sheet in the next game that will be a bonus for me. Last season I had set my target at 14 clean sheets but I had 12, so I didn’t reach it. So, I feel this season is one of the best.”

Muntanga added that what he had achieved so far this season was through the help of his teammates.

“We have been working as a team, and as a team we wanted to achieve things. And one of them was to play in ABSA Cup and we didn’t manage; and we looked forward to the top four, and we still believe in ourselves,” Muntanga said “So, what I have achieved is not an individual achievement but a team achievement.”

Muntanga has been called to the provisional senior national team twice this season and made his debut in a friendly against Ivory Coast where Zambia lost 4-1.

He came in as a substitute in the second half and allowed a goal in that friendly.

“It always a pleasure and good thing to be called at the national team; that’s every player’s dream to be called at the national team. I have not made that cut yet but I believe time will come,” added Muntanga. “To my fellow goalkeepers, we need to work extra hard. It’s not something that is very difficult, but you need to do some things that will make you the best. Like when you are between the sticks you need to position yourself well with where the ball is, and I think that can make you a best goalkeeper.”