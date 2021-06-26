UPND Kasenengwa parliamentary candidate dies

UPND Kasenengwa Constituency parliamentary candidate Titus Miti is dead.

Eastern Province UPND chairperson Johabie Mtonga confirmed Miti’s death yesterday.

Mtonga said Miti died in the early hours yesterday.

Provincial information and publicity secretary Godfrey Mapili described Miti’s death as painful.

“This is very painful to the UPND family here in Eastern Province. This was our candidate for Kasenengwa and we were hundred per cent confident of winning this seat. We were very hopeful that the UPND was going to get this seat by fielding Miti but we didn’t know that God had His own ways and plans. This is too painful as UPND and my message to the UPND family is that let us be united and wait for the party procedure on the next move,” he said.

Mapili said it was unfortunate that Miti had died at a time when his services were needed.

“This man did the ground work in Kasenengwa and he was winning. I am really disturbed by this death. The man was well received in Kasenengwa, the ground in Kasenengwa was for change,” he said.

The late Miti was an engineer.