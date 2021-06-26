Wanderers, Chambishi chase after last promo slot

AS ‘Sharp’ Konkola Blades will be officially crowned champions of the Eden University National Division One League at Shinde stadium this afternoon, all eyes will be on who takes the final promotion spot

between Mufulira Wanderers and Chambishi as curtains close on the season.

Blades already won promotion to the MTN Super League two weeks ago, going into the final fixtures today.

And the result this afternoon will be inconsequential to their aspirations as they only await their cheque and the trophy to be presented at the end of 90 minutes.

But it is the host Wanderers who want the result the most from this fixture as they fight to pip fourth placed Chambishi FC.

Blades, Kafue Celtic and Kansanshi Dynamos have already booked their tickets to the premier league, with the last spot to go either to Shinde stadium or Chambishi grounds.

Both Wanderers and Chambishi have the same number of points, 54; they have drawn and lost the same number of games and wins, and are only separated by one goal difference with Chambishi on 11 while Wanderers are on 10.

But the weight of pressure in this case weighs heavily on the Mufulira side’s shoulders as all Chambishi has to do is to equal or better

Wanderers’ result against Blades today to seal their spot in the premier division next season after 12 years of wallowing in the lower ranks.

On paper, Chambishi have an easier fixture against Zesco Malaiti Rangers, but the final day drama in Zambian football always springs surprises.

“We are on top of them and definitely we have to make sure that we protect our position. Pressure is on the other team that is playing the champions to qualify,” Chambishi coach Elijah Chikwanda said ahead of the game.

While there is exciting drama in the top four, there is no such drama in the bottom four as the relegated teams have all been confirmed.

National Assembly, Mpulungu Harbour, Zesco Shockers and Kashikishi Warriors have all been relegated.

They will just be fulfilling their fixtures as they go back to play in respective provincial leagues next

season.

In other fixtures, City of Lusaka host Trident, Livingstone Pirates host Kafue Celtics, Nchanga Rangers host MUZA, Zesco Shockers versus

Kansanshi with Mpulungu hosting KYSA.