Chief Hamusonde is advising Zambians, on August 12, 2021, to elect a visionary president just like Dr Kenneth Kaunda was.
He urges Zambians to take the August 12 elections seriously as they would be what he termed a “journey to the promised land”.
“I totally agree with Professor (Patrick) Lumumba that KK was a visionary leader. So on August 12 Zambians should elect one as he (KK) was. I know that his shoes just like those of Nelson Mandela cannot fit anyone. We should get closer to a semblance of an upright leader – one who does not entertain tribalism, regionalism, corruption and nepotism,” says Hamusonde. “We need to be economically free, we need free speech, freedom of assembly, press freedom and a corrupt free nation. This we can do on August 12.”
The remarks by our traditional leader are profound. It is abundantly clear that the August 12 general elections are crucial. They are watershed elections that promise an opportunity to break with the past – a past of pain and hopelessness, lack, suffering – to one of hope for the future.
Somebody once said, “Leaders instill in their people a hope for success and a belief in themselves. Positive leaders empower people to accomplish their goals.”
And Ralph Waldo Emerson states that, “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
Many have cried, agonised over the status quo and are looking forward to try other options.
For the August 12 elections, 16 candidates hold the promise. These are New Heritage Party’s Chishala Kateka, incumbent Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front, Democratic Party’s Harry Kalaba, MMD’s Nevers Mumba, Socialist Party’s Dr Fred M’membe, UPND Alliance’s Hakainde Hichilema, NAREP’s Stephen Nyirenda, UNIP’s Bishop Trevor Mwamba, Party for National Unity and Progress’s Highvie Hamududu and Charles Chanda of UPPZ.
Others are Enock Tonga of Third Liberation Movement, Sean Tembo of Patriots for Economic Progress, Andyford Mayele Banda of People’s Alliance for Change, Kasonde Mwenda of Economic Freedom Fighters, Lazarus Chisela of Zambians United for Sustainable Development, and Richard Silumbe of the Leadership Movement.
These are the men and woman that have presented themselves for election to lead our homeland, our people.
We all, to some extent, know these men and woman. We have lived with them. We have shared interests. Some are our business partners, church mates or relatives. These are not men and woman from heaven; they are mortal men with strengths and weaknesses, shortcomings. These are the men and woman, among whom will emerge one to lead the nation. The one that will emerge winner will certainly not be a super human being.
But Hamusonde has provided a guide to use in electing the next leader: one who does not entertain tribalism, regionalism, corruption and nepotism.
We all know what these vices have done to our homeland. These elements have caused divisions among our people and consequently retarded development.
Corruption for example has caused such devastation to the lives of Zambians!
Clearly, Hamusonde’s criteria points to two things – love for man – and honesty in public affairs. One who loves his or her people and are honest in their dealings will make for a semblance of an upright leader that Hamusonde is talking about.
How do all these men and woman measure up to this scale of one who does not entertain tribalism, regionalism, corruption and nepotism?
The August elections must surely mark the start of a journey to the promised land. Our people must as a matter of duty be critical in their assessment of all those that have made themselves available for leadership as councillors, mayors, council chairpersons, members of parliament and president.
The nation needs inspiration after August 12. Above all Zambia needs a servant leadership. One who can again restore the sense of nationhood and reinvigorate that potential in our citizens to push for our common agenda of equitable socio-economic development.
A good leader simply becomes a beacon – shines light on potential, energises even the weak, the forsaken!
As John Quincy Adams aptly put it, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”
Chief Hamusonde is advising Zambians, on August 12, 2021, to elect a visionary president just like Dr Kenneth Kaunda was.
He urges Zambians to take the August 12 elections seriously as they would be what he termed a “journey to the promised land”.
“I totally agree with Professor (Patrick) Lumumba that KK was a visionary leader. So on August 12 Zambians should elect one as he (KK) was. I know that his shoes just like those of Nelson Mandela cannot fit anyone. We should get closer to a semblance of an upright leader – one who does not entertain tribalism, regionalism, corruption and nepotism,” says Hamusonde. “We need to be economically free, we need free speech, freedom of assembly, press freedom and a corrupt free nation. This we can do on August 12.”
The remarks by our traditional leader are profound. It is abundantly clear that the August 12 general elections are crucial. They are watershed elections that promise an opportunity to break with the past – a past of pain and hopelessness, lack, suffering – to one of hope for the future.
Somebody once said, “Leaders instill in their people a hope for success and a belief in themselves. Positive leaders empower people to accomplish their goals.”
And Ralph Waldo Emerson states that, “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
Many have cried, agonised over the status quo and are looking forward to try other options.
For the August 12 elections, 16 candidates hold the promise. These are New Heritage Party’s Chishala Kateka, incumbent Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front, Democratic Party’s Harry Kalaba, MMD’s Nevers Mumba, Socialist Party’s Dr Fred M’membe, UPND Alliance’s Hakainde Hichilema, NAREP’s Stephen Nyirenda, UNIP’s Bishop Trevor Mwamba, Party for National Unity and Progress’s Highvie Hamududu and Charles Chanda of UPPZ.
Others are Enock Tonga of Third Liberation Movement, Sean Tembo of Patriots for Economic Progress, Andyford Mayele Banda of People’s Alliance for Change, Kasonde Mwenda of Economic Freedom Fighters, Lazarus Chisela of Zambians United for Sustainable Development, and Richard Silumbe of the Leadership Movement.
These are the men and woman that have presented themselves for election to lead our homeland, our people.
We all, to some extent, know these men and woman. We have lived with them. We have shared interests. Some are our business partners, church mates or relatives. These are not men and woman from heaven; they are mortal men with strengths and weaknesses, shortcomings. These are the men and woman, among whom will emerge one to lead the nation. The one that will emerge winner will certainly not be a super human being.
But Hamusonde has provided a guide to use in electing the next leader: one who does not entertain tribalism, regionalism, corruption and nepotism.
We all know what these vices have done to our homeland. These elements have caused divisions among our people and consequently retarded development.
Corruption for example has caused such devastation to the lives of Zambians!
Clearly, Hamusonde’s criteria points to two things – love for man – and honesty in public affairs. One who loves his or her people and are honest in their dealings will make for a semblance of an upright leader that Hamusonde is talking about.
How do all these men and woman measure up to this scale of one who does not entertain tribalism, regionalism, corruption and nepotism?
The August elections must surely mark the start of a journey to the promised land. Our people must as a matter of duty be critical in their assessment of all those that have made themselves available for leadership as councillors, mayors, council chairpersons, members of parliament and president.
The nation needs inspiration after August 12. Above all Zambia needs a servant leadership. One who can again restore the sense of nationhood and reinvigorate that potential in our citizens to push for our common agenda of equitable socio-economic development.
A good leader simply becomes a beacon – shines light on potential, energises even the weak, the forsaken!
As John Quincy Adams aptly put it, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”