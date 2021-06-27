IT’S NONSENSE…peddling lies about SP working with PF – Chinyama

WESTERN Province Socialist Party coordinator Preston Chinyama says peddling propaganda and lies about SP working with PF will not save the purveyors from the impending electoral defeats.

He says the only political party that can defeat the PF “in these elections and offer Zambians a different approach to the neoliberal capitalist policies that have destroyed our economy and is everyday sending our people to their early graves is the SP”.

Chinyama, the party’s Nalolo parliamentary candidate, says it’s desperation of the highest order for “our political opponents to suggest or insinuate that there can be any possibility of the PF working with the Socialist Party in a pact.

“That is totally not possible – it’s nonsense. It is more possible for the PF and the UPND to work together. They have been in a pact together before. And they so often exchange key leaders,” he said in a statement yesterday. “We are ideologically and otherwise totally different from both the PF and the UPND. Peddling propaganda and lies about SP working with PF will not save them from the impending electoral defeats. We maintain that the only political party that can defeat the PF in these elections and offer Zambians a different approach to the neoliberal capitalist policies that have destroyed our economy and is everyday sending our people to their early graves is the SP.”

Chinyama said the PF and UPND were not different – “they are siamese twins pursuing the same economic policies, politics of violence and lies”.

“As Dr Fred M’membe has repeatedly said, Socialism is the future, let’s build it now. The future is not built in the future; it is built on the threshold of what we do today,” said Chinyama.