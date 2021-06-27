There are 2 senior political cadres constantly preaching hatred of a certain tribe – Chisunka

CHIEF Chisunka of the Ushi people of Mansa district has cautioned hardcore tribalists to tone down.

He also cautions that political violence, if not practically curtailed, can result into war.

Chisunka, in an interview, said there were two senior political cadres who were constantly preaching hatred of a certain tribe.

“And as chiefs, we are watching them. Let them stop it! There is One Zambia One Nation and it has become more because of intermarriages. Every time they go to woo voters, they are speaking against other tribes. If you look at the genocide that was in Rwanda, it started with the same trend of speaking bad against a tribe. There is no tribe in this country that is superior than the other tribes,” Chisunka said. “So, those two senior cadres should realise this fact. Each time they stand up to speak, they have to talk about tribe. I take offence to that. Let them tone down on the language of tribalism. They can speak against a political party but not against a tribe.”

He added: “if they want to criticise the DP, UPND, let them do so, without speaking against a tribe.”

“It’s okay for them to allege that this and that party cannot rule. What is wrong is to attack a tribe. I strongly detest that! Those who are inciting tribal hatred have havens to run to, but the rest of us have nowhere to run to,” Chisunka noted. “If you come to Luapula Province, you’ll find Tongas, Lozis and if you go to Southern or Western provinces, you’ll find Bembas and other people from Luapula Province. So, why would one concentrate so much campaigning on tribal talk? Let them tone down on their language. It’s that language of tribal hate that sparks wars. Like I have said, we don’t have where to run to.”

Meanwhile, Chisunka ardently spoke against political violence.

“What I have to say to Zambians, especially those in Luapula Province where I’m the chief, is that we don’t want to see an emergence of political violence. Politicians are misusing youths as elements of violence and we don’t want that. Especially in my chiefdom, we don’t even want to hear of any political clashes. Politicians must not be allowed to abuse our children…Violence is really counter-productive,” he said. “Zambians have never witnessed war. So, all these attempts of fomenting full-scale violence should be condemned because some of us will have nowhere to run to. Once war breaks out, banks will close up, power supply is interrupted, there is nothing to do because literally everything is closed up. All you will be hearing is the sound of firearms. As traditional leaders and our subjects, we have nowhere to run to.”

Chisunka further advised young people against being used to instigate political violence.

“They need to know that elections will be held for a day only. The people who are sponsoring them to engage into violence will abandon them and they will remain with permanent injuries and others will even die. After August 12, nobody will be remembered. So, let the youths wake up and parents should sensitise their children,” said Chisunka.