Edgar’s mourning

STATE House says Edgar Lungu cannot be in public domain because he is mourning.
“He’s mourning, he’s mourning. He’s mourning that is why you’re not seeing him. He cannot be in public domain. You know we have lost so many people, including the father of the nation KK and the Chief Justice [Irene Mambilima],” says press aide Isaac Chipampe. “Normally, I think even in our tradition, if you remember even in our tradition as Zambians – although we have different traditions – but generally we don’t talk too much when we have lost someone who is very close to you. You allow yourself to mourn. So basically, he’s mourning. There’s obviously time to speak when there’s an official funeral. He’s going to speak and do his reflections about the KK he knew. So, basically that’s the reason. You know, we live in a country where everyone is free to talk and criticise. You can imagine if the President has been talking, people would have been saying he’s now using it to politick, to take advantage of the other candidates. That’s what people would have been saying if he has been talking.”
At least State House has informed the nation on Edgar’s whereabouts. The out-of-picture Edgar is mourning by himself within the confines of State House! Hibernating when citizens are confronting the vicious COVID-19 onslaught! We are told Edgar doesn’t want to be seen to be politicking, taking advantage of the situation against other candidates! How considerate!
When did Edgar respect fair play? We have never known him to be sefless. Throughout his tenure he has never been considerate to anyone! All he is good at is falling on his imaginary and real political nemesis like a tonne of bricks.
For some time now we have observed how Edgar goes into hibernation whenever the nation is in a crisis or hiccup!
If anything, the nation has moved on, it’s beyond him! Who are Zambians to continue with a clueless leadership?
Zambians have literally led themselves the last six or so years because Edgar has not been there for them; he has had no capacity to do that. After all, he told them in 2015 that he had no vision. This means that the country has been on autopilot; it’s the passengers themselves that have been navigating the plane.
We all remember the months of gassing in this country. Where was Edgar when the nation expected him to provide leadership? He was in hibernation. He left everything to his then home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo to insult us in parliament whenever our representatives asked critical questions about the people behind the gassing of innocent citizens. His Vice-President would even lie on the floor of the House that government knew the people behind the gassing episodes. She called the episode terrorist acts. But up to now the nation has not been told anything because no one has ever been prosecuted and convicted over gassing. Edgar has since moved on as if nothing ever happened. That is Edgar, the man who is now seeking an unconstitutional third term of office.
And good governance activist Brebner Changala has challenged Edgar to come out and show leadership in mourning our founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda. He asks: “Where is President Edgar Lungu? If he is not equal to the task let him tell us instead of using the Secretary to Cabinet [Dr Simon Miti]. All along he had time to campaign but now he has gone into hibernation when the nation expected him to provide leadership in mourning this African icon, Dr Kaunda,” says Brebner. “I demand that President Lungu be the chief mourner on behalf of the people of Zambia, not Dr Miti. For once he should be serious and provide leadership over this national tragedy. He has not been serious in the management of KK’s death. He has been absent. I expected to see him on BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, SABC and other international media, giving a profile of Dr Kaunda and our country. He should be giving updates on this iconic leader, a leader who is well respected world over.”
And speaking of providing leadership in times of a crisis, Nelson Mandela said: “There are times when a leader must move out ahead of the flock, go off in a new direction, confident that he is leading his people the right way. […] It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory. You take the frontline when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership.”
Edgar, come out from hibernation and provide leadership!
