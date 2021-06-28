Let’s honour KK with love in sport, says Makembo

ZAMBIA Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo says the soccer fraternity should honour the late first republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda with love, peace and unity in the sport.

Makembo told The Mast Sports that Dr Kaunda encouraged peace, love and unity among the soccer fans when he met him in June 2008.

“In 2008 on 23rd of June, he encouraged me to go and proclaim love, peace and unity because us Zambians we had gone out of the line in throwing whatever we could have to his motorcade at Independence stadium,” he explained. “And when he lost power in 1991, he could not come near the stadium because of the way we had behaved as fans. We had a major problem after the Gabon disaster, we couldn’t succeed more than going to the finals of the Africa Cup, until God revealed to me to say we need to move in unity and solidarity. And the first thing was to go and untie what we had tied to our father because that national team wherever it was it was known as KK11. That’s how we went back to him and made an apology to him and gave him our national regalia.”

Makembo remembered how fifth president Michael Sata brought Dr Kaunda close so that he could learn more from the first president.

“In return he was so happy and said, pastor go and preach love, peace and unity. And that’s why even the late president Michael Sata brought KK near him. And in 2012 he had to send Rupiah Banda, Dr Guy Scott and KK to go and witness the final and that motivated the players when they heard that KK was coming to watch the finals,’’ said Makembo. ‘’Not only did it motivate the team but also us fans who were in Gabon on that day. We lifted the trophy and this is because of the unity which was there. Let’s make sure we qualify to the World Cup this year as this will also be a good way to honour him.”