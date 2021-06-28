PAC hails KK’s passion for environmental protection

PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change has saluted the late first republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda for his great passion for environmental protection and prudent exploitation and utilisation of Zambia’s natural resources.

In a statement, party vice-president William Harington said much had been mentioned about the life and attributes of the late president and it was difficult to add anything more to the numerous praises and acknowledgements made by a cross-section of citizens.

“PAC however notes that an important aspect of Dr Kaunda’s life has been overlooked which is his passion for the protection of the environment and his love of nature, of wildlife, forests and biodiversity generally,” he said. “He had a strong belief in prudent utilisation of the country’s natural resources without which no sustainable development could take place in the country. Kaunda gazetted many forests as water source and water catchment areas so as to protect them from human encroachment because he appreciated the strategic importance of those forests areas.”

Harrington said a case in point that comes to mind was the Lusaka East Local Forest Reserve No. 27.

“Very sadly, a major portion of this particular national forest has now been ‘privatised’. Many other forest reserves around the country have suffered the same fate,” he noted.

Harrington said prior to Zambia’s independence in 1964, there was no clear policy on environment.

He said Dr Kaunda soon passed legislation to provide for the establishment of the Environmental Council of Zambia (ECZ).

“However, a year after the new government of late Dr Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba was voted into office, Dr Chiluba sent a high-powered delegation to attend the 1992 Rio Earth Summit in Brazil. New legislation was subsequently passed to abolish the ECZ and provide for the establishment of the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA). This new legislation was necessary to enable Zambia cope with and address the new challenges associated with climate change,” said Harrington. “Those of us who are old enough vividly recall how Dr Kaunda chose to spend his working holidays at nature resorts such as South Luangwa National Park and Kasaba Bay. PAC therefore salutes the role that Dr Kaunda played in placing environment at the centre of human socio-economic development.”