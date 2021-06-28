The after effects of lobola negotiation in Zambia

[By Nchimunya Situmbeko]

One would certainly wonder as to what is happening in our modern-day Zambia where so many families are finding consolation in lobola negotiations.

Coming up with a price to charge the groom’s family seems to have reached far into the deep. In retrospect, as we try to put things into perspective, the first question which many of our modern folks tend to ignore even when it is bickering at the back of their minds is, why lobola negotiation in the first place? What is the meaning and intended purpose for these negotiations? In our Zambian context we have indeed taken lobola as a mandatory practice for any would be couple. Let’s forget about the issue of the so called ‘damage’.

Scripture scholars have for many decades contended that the Bible does not directly mention the very issue at hand. The Bible makes mention though, in Genesis 24 and 29, particular and contextual realities that are somewhat different to what we are seeing today in our society, particularly the Zambian context. The monetary and material gain has become a driving force many times to place such a high price on a bride’s head.

Understanding these negotiations from a cultural point of view should encourage a spirit of commitment, integrity, togetherness, appreciation and solidarity. The trauma that comes with these negotiations can make the would-be couple fall out from each other. One party feels as if they are actually purchasing a commodity that has an expiry date. Certain after effects of the whole long and most times uncomfortable process can be seen actually when reality starts to be lived. When the show is over and all the interested parties have done and sealed the deal, the post-traumatic stress that at times accompanies many with financial constraint creeps in.

Who is supposed to come up with a price of lobola? Is it the man’s family or the female’s family? And from the cultural point of view, who is to be allowed to take part in the negotiations? Stories of relatives to the bride boasting about having taken a share from the lobola make sad reading. As if that is not enough, the story goes on of how that same payment was done out of charity.

Everything is perspective and each and every individual has a right to a personal view on certain issues. This issue though is no a small matter, experienced and qualified individuals who are well vested in culture should be the only people involved in these types of strenuous and tiresome negotiations. Sanity during and after the whole process should be a key factor especially for both families. No family should feel as though everything was not done fairly. All parties involved should feel safe, loved and cherished.

It is a sorry sight in certain instances to see that the bride secretly gives half of the money to the groom so that he can make the full payment. This desperation can come about because one of the many reasons at hand, the bride feels that the price is exaggerated and can cause an actual financial constraint on the groom. At other times, the bride doesn’t want to feel as though she has been bought as a prize only to be decorated somewhere on the dusty shelves.

After everything is said and done, lobola bride price negotiations should always put into consideration the after effects of its processes. It is such a wonderful thing to appreciate a person who is precious, wonderfully made in the image and likeness of God. As a sign of strength, to remain committed to hold and cherish the bond between the two families.

The author is a philosopher, theologian, psycho- therapist, motivational speaker and life coach.

