The majesty of judicial dissent in the highest court

Judicial dissent in the highest court in the land involving a high stakes case, which is fully researched, and honestly written robustly, judiciously argumentative and articulate to stand the test of time, is the highest expression of desired judicial independence and or defiance whichever direction the dissent points.

It is akin to Cross’s evocation that cross-examination is the greatest tool that has ever been invented for the ascertainment of the truth. A dissent in a high stakes case in the highest court in the land, calls upon a judge to throw down the gauntlet against colleagues, akin to an act of judicial rebellion, a rupture in the union and a call to arms, beckoning with the words, ” l will show you what I have got and here is where you are wrong and I will let the public know and judge for themselves.’’ Dissent is not for the faint of heart. It calls for judicial courage. Hardly would a judge in the highest court in the land write a dissent to expose their shallowness involving the issues in contention. No judge writes a dissent just for the sake of writing a dissent except in rare occasions, the subject of a studied future article.

There is the presence of a disarming sentiment by a tiny articulate constituency followed by a silent majority in Zambia that once the highest court in the land makes a decision, that is the law and everybody must move on and any judicial or scholarly dissent doesn’t really matter. It is a done deal. The case is closed. I have never seen such a misguided opinion such as this one which does not take into account the importance of judicial, scholarly-academic and public dissent which may keep the ambers of dissent burning legally or politically making the dissent develop a life of its own in the foreseeable future until “something is gona give” moment arrives.

I have partly written about this before and this column is again aimed at fortifying the living-tree essence of a dynamic dissent and its ability to echo into the future until its ghosts are exorcised into life again, and a wrong past majority decision revoked and history corrected. A unanimous wrong decision can also meet the same fate of revocation in the future.

Let’s talk about dissent because some dissents in the highest court do really matter. Zambia doesn’t yet supply the studied longevity of living dissents until maybe from June 30, 202, onwards when we expect to read the majority and dissenting judgments concerning the 3rd term eligibility conundrum and, so our examples will be drawn from the land of judicial dissents, the US Supreme Court.

Dissent is much studied in the US. Most times dissent has been most articulated through the biographies of individual judges. In the recent past, two of three of the most prominent dissenting judges that have epitomised the burning amber of dissent have been featured and one learns a lot by reading their judgments and biographies on the enduring importance of dissent.

The most famous dissenter in the last half century is Justice Antonin Scalia. His dissents were a marvel to behold. They were incisive and articulate and quotable. They were also used for political mobilisation purposes by the Conservation Right and judicial, lawyer and law student followers. Scalia was even the standard by which Republican presidents measured the judicial candidates they wished to appoint to the Supreme Court and Courts of Appeal as well as District Courts. You can already begin to acknowledge that dissent unleashes legal, political and cultural waves beyond the courtroom and the import of the majority legal opinion. One just needs to read the book by Kevin A. Ring entitled, ‘Scalia Dissents: Writings of the Supreme Court’s Wittiest, Most Outspoken Justice’ or a book by Bruce Alien Murphy, entitled, ‘Scalia: A Court of One’ and others to discern Scalia’s dissenting prowess.

The second prominent dissenting justice was Thurgood Marshall, the first black judge to be appointed to the SCOTUS. On dissents I refer to two books among many others; Mark V. Tushnet, Thurgood Marshall: ‘His Speeches, Writings, Arguments, Opinions, and Reminiscences’ and Michael D. Davis and Hunter R. Clark, Thurgood Marshall: ‘Warrior at the Bar, Rebel on the Bench’ and Juan Williams, ‘Thurgood Marshall: An American Revolutionary’. Marshall unleashed a legal, political and cultural phenomenon of his own.

Not much is written on the dissenting arsenal of the second Black judge on the SCOTUS, Clarence Thomas who was appointed to be a counter foil to Thurgood Marshall. Thomas has not ignited the legal, political and cultural waves enabled by Scalia and Marshall.

The study of the phenomenon of dissent itself is best represented by the book entitled, ‘The Behaviour of Federal Judges: A theoretical & Empirical Study of Rational Choice’ by Lee Epstein, William M. Landed and Richard Posner. This book exposes the complexity and multi dynamics of the phenomenon of dissent. The book states that while dissent exists, the general characteristic is what they call judicial ‘dissent aversion’. Judges don’t generally dissent because there are costs to dissent. Firstly, there is a ‘collegiality cost’ in the apex court “because justices sit with each other in every case”. How does one look at a dissenting judge with a supposed knit family.

There is also the ‘effort cost’ of a dissent. A dissenting judge has to exert effort to outdo the effort of the majority after reading the draft judgment of the majority. The dissent has to persuade the majority that they are wrong and must change their mind. The majority after reading the dissent have to recalibrate their weaponry to try to convince their colleague to rethink. The resulting standoff is what ends up as majority and dissenting judgments. They are defiant positions on both sides.

The book adds another cost of them dissent but on the majority, ‘’Dissenting imposes an effort cost on the majority too, and sometimes a reputation cost as well if the dissenting opinion criticizes the majority forcefully”, Scalia’s dissents were scathing and insulting and calling his majority colleagues intellectual dwarfs or worse. He risked discipline were he a lawyer.

Before a dissent is unleashed, there is some kind of judicial war behind closed doors as ably told in books like ‘Closed Chambers: The First Eyewitness Account of the Epic Struggles Inside the Supreme Court’ by law clerk Edward Lazarus and Boob Woodward and Scot Armstrong’s book , ‘The Brethren: Inside the Supreme Court’.

Some judges get so incensed with the majority decision that they release their dissents to the public a day before the official date announced for the release of the decisions. Such is what happened in 1857 in the Dred Scott case where the majority held that blacks were not human beings and their rights were not bound to be respected by white people. A dissenting judge was so angry that he released his dissent to the newspapers attacking his colleagues. A firestorm was unleashed.

The most important message contained in dissents is this: dissents can later be used to revoke previous majority judgments. The book,’The Behaviour of Federal Judges’ states a lesson Zambia can learn from, “that many dissents by Holmes, Brandeis, Stone and Cardozo became law”. Law is universal. What happened with some American dissents can and will also happen in Zambia in the fullness of time, perhaps starting with the third term eligibility dissent. My article today has not been theoretical or academic.

The author writes on Justice and the Judiciary. One of his books is a 589-page book entitled, ‘The Politics of Judicial Diversity and Transformation’. His forthcoming book is entitled, ‘Commentaries on the Laws of Zambia’.