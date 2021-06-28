UK VARSITY HONOURS MWABA

THE University of London is offering five sports management scholarships in honour of the late Matilda Mwaba who died on January 1, 2021.

Mwaba was a gallant co-founder of the Zambia National Organisation for Women in Sport Physical Activity and Recreation (NOWSPAR) and the African representative on the global executive of the International Working Group on Women in Sport (IWG).

The scholarship will cover fees for a one-short course (module) of the University of London International Sports Management by distance learning.

Successful recipients of the scholarship will also receive mentorship in the specialist subject area.

To many, Mwaba was called Mama Judo, as she was the first woman to lead the country’s judo association.

She later focused on advocacy for the empowerment of girls and women in and through sport.

Director of International Sports Management at the University of London, Professor Oscar Mwaanga, said in an interview that the award is a continuation of a legacy of patriotism in Mwaba.

“I would like to thank the University of London senior management for approving the Matilda Mwaba scholarship. This is really important for us because as a university we have stood alongside the equality for women and empowerment for many years,” he said. “This award is a continuation of a legacy that a very patriotic Zambian started many years ago, like 25 years. Ms Matilda Mwaba has stood alongside myself in the fight to increase opportunities for girls and women in sports. She stood with us for a long time to introduce sports development in Zambia.”

He said the scholarships would also remind society of the things that Mwaba stood for.

“So, we want to remember her, we want to use this to remind ourselves of the things that she stood for. She stood for One Zambia One Nation and I think this also represented the ideologies of DR Kaunda,’’ said Prof Mwaanga. ‘’We want people to see that it is possible to create opportunities for people who don’t have opportunities if we are patriotic and committed.”