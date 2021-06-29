Bishop Chihana dies

INTERNATIONAL Fellowship of Christian Churches president Bishop Simon Chihana has died.

Bishop Chihana succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 in the early hours of yesterday.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Jemimah Mweene on her Facebook page.

“Heaven has gained a warrior. Lord, I can only say thank you,” she said.

Six days ago, Bishop Chihana posted that the Lord had delivered him from the deadly COVID-19 which attacked him last Tuesday and he was well.

“Children of God and FB friends, the Lord has delivered me from the deadly covid which attacked me on Tuesday last week and now I am well. My family and some few friends gave me the aid needed much through PRAYER, my doctor gave me two drips and other medications, my loving wife made sure that I underwent steaming twice a day and a good Christian medical personnel also assisted with some Russian treatment. Three times I had my left lungs collapsing and my wife treated me with hot water in a 5-litre container which she placed on the left side of the lungs and it helped and she put another on the back between the shoulders. I thank the lord for delivering me from destruction,” wrote Bishop Chihana.

Meanwhile, New Heritage leader Chishala Kateka wrote, “I am down with COVID- 19.”

She warned that COVID-19 was no respecter of persons.

“Dear all, I have been down and still so with COVID. My daughter works for a hotel and tested positive about 14 days ago. I picked it up from her – tested positive and have been in bed over the last 9 days or so. This thing is really bad. I am still on medication and feel fatigued most of the time,” Kateka said.

Kateka said she knew that the country was in the campaign period but warned that, “if I were you, I think that even the door to door campaigns are super-spreaders of COVID.”

“The issue is when a person has COVID, their breath is not a different color – you cannot tell and you can so easily catch it! Please also note that the COVID seems to spread faster during the cold season,” she said.

The New Heritage party leader schooled Zambians that what helps when one tests positive to COVID-19 was, among other things, spending time sitting in the sun and eating healthily.

Among other remedial measures, Kateka recommended steaming ones face, sleeping with red onion in a bag that lets out the sap over the chest.

“My appeal to you all is that you minimise the chances of getting it, stay home as far as possible. Please stay safe! Anyone can get the COVID-19. I have another 6 days of isolation,” said Kateka.