Conscience and COVID-19

THE struggle we have in Zambia to wage a successful battle against the pandemic seems to be one of conscience! To have a citizenry with a conscience is not a wish but it has to be worked for, created with dedication. Since the fall of the UNIP government led by, now late, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, a lot has happened in our nation – both positive and negative. But what’s striking most is the moral degradation, the lack of civility and sense of coexistence that once served this Republic well. And if there’s anything we are learning from the COVID-19 is the urgent need to go back to the basics – what serves best any nation. Conscience! We won’t get anywhere or the nation will not save itself from implosion if we can’t start discerning what is right and wrong. Any illness is big and must be treated as such! Public health must become an elementary duty and taught from infancy right into adulthood! Prevention is the most cost-effective and efficient way to manage the health sector. It’s not about how many clinics, hospitals or mini-hospitals constructed and truckloads of medicines delivered – it’s about preventing disease outbreaks and, or contracting such. Equally it’s about citizens’ responsibility to avoid getting themselves infected carelessly! Citizens must be sensitised on personal hygiene and safety against COVID-19 and any other disease – that saying of charity begins at home!
And a Filipino proverb states that, “A clear conscience is more valuable than wealth.”
It is also said that, “Conscience is that troublemaker that drives the sleep out of your eyes when you have gone against it. It is that faculty that will be the first one to stop you from doing any wrong that goes against your moral evaluations. In short, conscience is the only factor, if you follow it, which will keep you in the straight path. However, the power of conscience can be quite fragile compared to your will to do wrong, but after the deed is done, its pinch will be the sharpest, which one can call guilt. So, no matter what, always heed to your conscience.”
We have noted that even the most educated of our citizens are not taking public health seriously, just as they take a cavalier attitude to the current pandemic!
And this is where leadership comes in.
It reminds us of Fidel Castro who once stated that, “Physical labour on its own does not generate conscience. Every worker is different. Their temperament, their physique, their spirit, the kind of work they do, the toughness of their work, the conditions under which they labour – under a scorching sun or in an air-conditioned room – whether it is piecework or is salaried, whether the worker is disciplined or not, whether they have command of their mental capacities or suffer from some disability, the schools they attended, teachers they had, whether the activity is a professional one or not, whether the worker is from the countryside or from the city… Something else very important; whether the worker handles or distributes goods or services of some kind, who the bosses are, what image they project, how they speak, the way they look at things. Therefore, what the people in our country need most is knowledge, if what we want to do is create conscience…We have to make the brain cells work if we want to build consciences, so necessary in today’s complex world.”
