Door-to-door campaigns made us realise people want change, says Situmbeko

SOCIALIST Party mayoral candidate for Livingstone Namasiku Situmbeko says she has discovered through her door-to-door campaigns that people want change.

And Situmbeko says death has robbed Zambia and Africa of a great leader in Dr Kenneth David Kaunda who died at the age of 97.

In an interview, Situmbeko said the Socialist Party was strictly following the COVID-19 guidelines in the course of campaigns.

“The campaigns are going on very fine despite the challenges of COVID-19 and the mourning of the great leader Dr Kenneth Kaunda,” she said. “Our door-to-door campaigns have made us realise that people want change. They want to see what the Socialist Party has to offer because it has been more of UPND and PF. The response is quite promising.”

Situmbeko said the SP would deliver services in line with its manifesto and ensure marketeers are empowered with business education for them to grow their businesses.

She added that there was need to also empower peasant farmers to grow more local varieties of crops such as cassava and sweet potatoes which can be taken for breakfast instead of people relying on bread.

“The cost of living is too high and now you see people resorting to buying half bread at K8 instead of a full loaf at K16 or K15,” Situmbeko noted. “We also need to encourage our local foods so as to promote tourism. People need to go back to the roots.”

On the death of Dr Kaunda, she said the Socialist Party would adopt some of his policies especially on education.

“We have lost a great leader not only for us but the world at large,” said Situmbeko.