Dr Zulu recommends early burial for Covid deaths

COPPERBELT Medical Health director Robert Zulu has recommended that people who die of COVID-19 should be buried on the same day.

And Ndola Teaching Hospital senior medical superintendent Dr Joseph Musowoya has increased the number of mortuary attendants to assist in the movement of bodies.

Dr Zulu said Copperbelt Province is currently recording 10 COVID-19 deaths on a daily basis.

He recommended families of those dying of COVID-19 to bury their loved ones as soon as they die to create space in mortuaries.

Dr Zulu said the province was however creating bed space in hospitals so that much more patients are treated.

“On average we are having seven to 15 COVID-19 patients dying every day. And we are working round the clock to reduce the numbers,” said Zulu.

And Dr Musowoya said the hospital has reserved an old mortuary building to accommodate those who die from COVID-19 cases.

Dr Musowoya said the decision to engage more mortuary attendants follows a rise in the number of COVID-19 deaths in district.

“Our mortuary attendants and clinicians are able to communicate on whether one dies of COVID-19 or not so that appropriate preventive measures are taken,” he said. “We also are encouraging relatives to bury as early as possible to create room for other people. Mortuary attendants are managing the caseloads despite the delay in moving them. Therefore, we have engaged a number of mortuary attendants to assist in the movement of dead bodies.”

Meanwhile, Dr Musowoya said management had reserved a separate mortuary within the hospital premises for COVID-19 deaths.

“In terms of the mortuary space, we have two mortuaries. So we have a building next to our maintenance department, it’s an old mortuary which we have reserved for COVID-19 cases. We have kept the main mortuary for other cases that are non-infectious,” he said.

He said the hospital is also recording between six and seven brought in dead cases.