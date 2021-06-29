ZPPA suspends Global Seals Zambia for 2yrs

THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority has suspended Global Seals Zambia Limited from participating in public procurement in the country.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) public relations officer Nchimunya Muganya, the suspension is with immediate effect.

Global Seals Zambia Limited has been suspended for failing to substantially perform contractual obligations.

Muganya stated, in a circular issued to all permanent secretaries and controlling officers, chief executive officers of parastatals and statutory bodies, all town clerks and council secretaries of local authorities, that ZPPA director general Idah Chella had noted that the decision to suspend Global Seal Zambia Limited was pursuant to section 96 of the public procurement Act No. 8 of 2020 and regulation 167 of the public procurement regulations, 2011.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the authority under section 96 of the public procurement Act No. 8 of 2020 and regulation 167 of the public procurement regulations, 2011, be advised that Global Seals Zambia Limited of Plot No.1 Azikiwe Crescent, Northmead, Lusaka has been suspended from participating in public procurement in Zambia for a period of two years with effect from the date of the circular for failing to substantially perform its contractual obligations,” Chella said.

Chella advised all procuring entities to enforce the suspension by ensuring that they do not award contracts to Global Seals Zambia Limited, sale or issue solicitation documents to Global Seals Zambia Limited or in any other way invite bids from the company and enter into any other dealings or communications with Global Seals Zambia Limited except in respect of existing contracts signed prior to this suspension.

She noted that the suspension includes any successor in interest including any entity which employs, or is associated with any partners, directors or other officers considered as successors in interest.

Chella further explained that the suspension does not in any way limit Global Seals Zambia Limited from performing outstanding contracts that were entered into before the date of the circular.

She urged procuring entities not to enter into any new contracts with the company after the date of the circular and during the period that the suspension would be in force.

ZPPA was established under the public procurement Act No. 8,2020 to regulate public procurement.