Chronic dependency on foreign aid must stop, says ZUSD

THE Zambians United for Sustainable Development says foreign aid does not guarantee sustainable development.

Zambians United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) national executive committee chairman Professor Andrew Chola Nyondo said chronic dependency on foreign aid must stop.

“At ZUSD we know that foreign aid does not guarantee sustainable development. Chronic dependency on foreign aid must stop,” Prof Nyondo said. “We must live within our means. Foreign aid, even with its best intentions, tends to subsidise the political inefficiencies of irresponsible governments.”

He added that some politicians thought they were addressing challenges but in reality they were building debt for future generations.

Prof Nyondo argued that paying the labour force salaries and building infrastructure from borrowed money was not sustainable development.

“We can no longer trade Zambia’s weak economic status as a commodity to foreign funders, to supplement our national budget,” he said. “ZUSD will implement strategic compulsory saving systems and promote free market economy with strong corrupt-free institutions.”

He wondered why, with at least 7.6 million Zambians actively involved in some kind of work, whether through utuntemba (makeshift selling stands) or formal work, the country was still poor.

Prof Nyondo pointed out that 60 per cent of the population lived under the poverty line, meaning that they could not afford three meals a day and in some cases they could not afford two meals a day.

“In the meantime, Zambia has increased its debts in last 10 years to US $11.9 billion, but poverty levels have not reduced. The workers are still poor! We must save and learn how to produce,” he said. “For those who know how to produce, ZUSD shall provide a conducive environment for them to produce better, through technology transfer and capacity building. For those who are open to learning, the sky will no longer be their limits but their dreams.”

He pledged that the ZUSD shall smartly work to establish a safe Zambia with trust performing teams.

“Trusting teams feel free to share their true views. This happens only in safe environments,” Prof Nyondo noted. “ZUSD will among many other things transform the Zambia National Service (ZNS) structures for the labour force throughout the country for the purposes of teaching school leavers intensified entrepreneurial skills.”

He added that: “the ZUSD collectively are ready to work so hard, sweat blood, if need be to ensure that.”

“At ZUSD, we believe that Zambia is not poor but simply poorly managed. ZUSD, with the Zambian competent labour force, shall turn Zambia’s economy around for the better,” said Prof Nyondo.