Lampi urges Lungu to address nation on Covid measures

THE President of Zambia has to make a public statement and address the nation on TV and radio to reinforce the message on adherence to COVID-19 measures, says UNZA lecturer Evans Lampi.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Lampi who is also University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) immediate past president said President Edgar Lungu’s address would reassure the general public that the government has a clear plan to curb the pandemic.

He said it was not sufficient to delegate “this duty to subordinates as this does not convey the gravity and seriousness of the situation”.

“A direct statement from the Head of State gives the message legitimacy and shows that the leadership takes the spike in deaths seriously,” Dr Lampi said. “Citizens may in turn, take the pandemic seriously. This is not unique as the current spike in South Africa has prompted their President [Cyril Ramaphosa] to directly address the nation on new measures and reiterate the need to adhere to COVID-19 measures.”

He said if the crisis was not handled with the urgency it deserves the country may have a death toll beyond comprehension as it has seen already with a number of prominent deaths.