Lungu should publicly tame tribal Kambwili – Kalesha

VICTOR Kalesha has asked President Edgar Lungu to tame PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili.

And Copperbelt Advocates for Justice and Peace says Kambwili’s attempt to escape jail should not be at the expense of dividing the country on tribal lines.

During a PF meeting in Chililabombwe, Kambwili, who is on bail pending an appeal over his two-year jail sentence, embarked on a tribal campaign.

According to Kambwili, all the Tonga speaking people in Zambia belong to the opposition UPND.

Kambwili further justified the high cost of mealie meal, cooking oil and sugar, saying the prices are even higher in countries like South Africa.

But Kalesha, a PF member, said President Lungu needs to show leadership and tame Kambwili who is campaigning for the ruling party.

He said the PF has a lot of people who can campaign by highlighting the developments PF has scored.

“I want to beg the President who has the instruments of power to correct all the wrongs happening. I don’t want to say anything about Kambwili but I want to request President Edgar Lungu to tame our colleague Kambwili against the words he is using against the Tonga. Does President Edgar Lungu believe that the Tongas are not needed in PF and they are all UPND? The way we are going, we will divide the country. I know we need power as PF and we need to retain the power we have,” Kalesha said. “It breaks my heart to see and hear the worst kind of tribal talk from Kambwili. It is shameful and evil. In every region, each political party has a stronghold. So I beg with President Edgar Lungu to stop this hate of tribe. I wonder how the Tonga who are in PF are feeling.”

He said the PF has a lot of things to talk about than tribal campaigns.

Kalesha said the tribal campaigns are just offending the people of Zambia.

“Kambwili should talk about the best that the PF has done. We are now offending the people even those that are our members and not our members. I am a Lamba and feel so hurt. Can the powers that be talk to Kambwili before it is late. We have better things to talk about than this tribal campaigns,” he said. “For the Tongas in PF stand up and stop this. I ask the President to publicly speak and stop this Tonga rubbish tribal talk by Kambwili.”

Kalesha said President Lungu should find sober people to campaign for him and the PF.

And Copperbelt Advocates for Justice and Peace executive director Abraham Phiri said the attempts by Kambwili to divide the country for his freedom will not work.

“These are just desperate attempts. We know what the man is going through and he wants to prove a point. But what he is proving is very wrong and evil. Kambwili should be stopped. It does not help for him to divide the country, in an effort to escape jail,” said Phiri. “For now, we can only urge the big man to focus on his life. He can do better than what he is doing now. He can’t prove his relevance by dividing the Zambian people.”